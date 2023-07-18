Beyerdynamic reveals 2nd-gen Blue Byrd earbuds with two major upgrades

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Beyerdynamic is refreshing its in-ear headphones line with a new generation of Blue Byrd earbuds.
The new headphones are leaving the nest with upgrades like active noise cancellation and personalized sound through a hearing test that will customize your audio playback to your needs.
These True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds let you turn noise cancellation on or off. You can also use your Blue Byrd headphones in Transparency Mode with the push of a button, so that you can choose not to miss a thing through conversations in person or online. These earbuds also promise a 14-hour battery life so they can last you a busy day at work when you need to tune everything out.
The company says only ten minutes of charging will give you two hours of listening time. And you don't have to worry about sweating at the gym with these earbuds. Just like the AirPods Pro, the second-generation Blue Byrd earbuds are IPX4-rated, making them sweat and splash resistant. They'll last through that spin class -- even if you don't.
The new Blue Byrd earbuds, available now for $149, support Bluetooth version 5.2 for fast pairing. They also support Google Fast Pair and feature Alexa built-in, so you'll also have the voice assistant in your ear if you need someone to jot down reminders or shopping lists.