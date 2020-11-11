Biden's new transition team: These are the tech execs who've signed up

How bad data management botched the US COVID-19 financial assistance plan Watch Now

As Silicon Valley giants face scrutiny from US regulators, executives from the industry have lined up to join president-elect Joe Biden's agency review teams.

The list of volunteers include execs from Airbnb, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, Dell, DropBox, Microsoft's LinkedIn, Lyft, Stripe and Uber.

The Biden administration will need to oversee multiple high-profile legal cases, such as the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google, and the Federal Trade Commission's inquiries into Amazon's business practices.

Among the executives who've enlisted as volunteers and therefore serve "for informational purposes" is Amazon's international tax planning director, Tom Sullivan, who is listed under the Department of State, while Nicole Isaac, LinkedIn's senior director of North America policy is supporting Biden's Department of the Treasury transition team.

As CNBC reports, no one on the agency review team has recently worked for Google, but there is an employee from Alphabet-owned Sidewalk Labs on the review team for the Department of the Treasury.

Other volunteers include Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Mark Schwartz, an enterprise strategist who was the CIO of US Citizenship and Immigration Service, a part of the Department of Homeland Security. He's volunteered for the Office of Management and Budget transition team.

Clare Gallagher, who worked for the Obama administration and is now Airbnb's partnerships and events manager, has signed up for Biden's National Security Council team. Divya Kumaraiah, Airbnb's strategy and program lead has joined Biden's Office of Management and Budget team as a volunteer.

Meanwhile, Matt Olsen, Uber's chief trust and security officer has joined Biden's Intelligence Community transition team.

Will Fields is a senior associate at Alphabet-owned Sidewalk Labs, "an Alphabet company seeking to combine forward-thinking urban design and cutting-edge technology to radically improve urban life".