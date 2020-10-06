Bing rebrands to Microsoft Bing

Screenshot: Asha Barbaschow/ZDNet

Microsoft has rebranded Bing, renaming the search platform to Microsoft Bing in the process.

The company is calling it a "shift", saying Microsoft Bing reflects the "continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family".

The rebrand was announced in a blog post dedicated to the company's "Give with Bing" efforts, with Microsoft expanding the initiative to allow users to "make a difference just by searching".

See also: Is Google better than Bing? I asked Google and Bing (and got surprising results)

"Beyond our commitment to expanding search scenarios, we also believe that you can and should get more value out of the searches you perform every day," the blog reads.

"Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards -- Microsoft Rewards lets you earn points simply by searching on Microsoft Bing, and Give with Bing lets you automatically donate those points to causes you care about."

Microsoft said it has expanded the number of non-profits on Give with Bing to include over 1.4 million global organisations. It said through 31 December 2020, it would match the points donated to organisations through Give with Bing.

Through Give with Bing, Microsoft said users have donated Microsoft Rewards points valued at over $1 million.

From Monday, Give with Bing will be available in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, in addition to the United States.

MORE FROM MICROSOFT

Poll results: Here's why people are sticking with Windows 7

Nearly 10% of the visitors to this website who are using Windows PCs are still running Windows 7. Why? The poll results tell a consistent (and occasionally surprising) story.

Outlook is down: Microsoft web outage hits users worldwide

Microsoft is investigating a web Outlook and Exchange Online outage that hit as Europeans began work on Thursday.

How and why Microsoft is building a 'telco-grade cloud'

Microsoft isn't trying to become a telco, despite recent forays into 5G. Instead, it's building out Azure to appeal even more to telcos, officials say.

Microsoft Ignite 2020: All the news from this week's Redmond's IT Pro conference

From Project Cortex and Azure resiliency to Teams and Edge on Linux, here's everything you need to know about the news out of Microsoft's Ignite conference.

Clouds in the ocean: Microsoft touts viability of underwater data centres

Company says underwater data centres are feasible, as well as logistically, environmentally, and economically practical.