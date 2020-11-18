BJ's Black Friday deals: Samsung Tab S7, AirPods Pro, more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

The trend of retailers moving from Black Friday as a single day of shopping to a month-long state of mind continues as BJ's Wholesale Club announces its deals, which will begin on Nov. 5 and go all the way through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30 (though most discounts will be available between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30). Among the variety of products on sale at the warehouse chain are a number of computing devices to entice members shopping for a new laptop, desktop, or tablet.

For those who are members -- or are considering joining BJ's -- here are the PC deals that may make that membership worth the price.

Must see offer: Membership options/join BJ's Wholesale Club

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop for $599.99 $150 off You don't necessarily think "gaming laptop" when you're in a giant warehouse filled with jumbo-sized cereal boxes and bulk quantities of paper towels, but BJ's has managed to squeeze in a nice sale on the Nitro 5 as part of its Black Friday deals. It most importantly features the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to power your gaming, but the Acer gaming notebook also includes a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of memory, a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display. View Now at BJ's VIEW BJ'S MEMBERSHIP OFFER

More Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy BJ's Wholesale Club deals worth checking out: