Black Friday Android phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, more

Growing tired of iOS? Are you #TeamAndroid? We've compiled for you the very best Black Friday deals on Google-powered handsets.

It was just months ago when Google announced that Android had hit 3 billion in active users. Whether you're looking to upgrade from your current Android or switching from iOS, that 3 billion number should tell you all you need to know about the variety and numerous offerings that the Google-owned operating system has in store. Like most gadgets that depend on chips, your best bet is to buy early this year. That's why, the team at ZDNet has already begun compiling the best Black Friday deals on Android phones below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Red for $444.99

$55 off

Though launched in 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE should still be on your radar if you want a big-screen phone without a big price tag. Newegg currently has the device unlocked at just $444.99 ($55 off). Note that this is for the Cloud Red, international model only, meaning that it will only work if you're under a GSM network (AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). Still, we think the price is fair and the S20 FE remains on our list of best Galaxies.

View now at Newegg

OnePlus 8T + OnePlus Buds Pro for $599.49

$300 off

The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Buds Pro have gotten rave reviews since launch, so you can't go wrong when the duo are bundled for $300 less. For a limited time, OnePlus is offering the 8T and Buds Pro for just $599.49, or $499.99 if you decide to go with the former only. That's quite the deal for a phone that packs a 120hz display, the brand's proprietary Warp Charge 65, and snappy performance.

View now at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $949.99

$100 off

It was only months ago when Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. ZDNet's Matthew Miller gave the device an excellent rating, complimenting the flip phone for its improved durability and reasonable price, among other things. During Samsung Week, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for just $949.99 ($100 off) or as low as $349.99 with an eligible trade-in. The best part? The discounted price tag is for the 256GB model which is twice the storage of the base.

View now at Samsung

Moto G Power (2021) for $199.99

$50 off

Tested numerously, ZDNet's Sandra Vogel has always found the Moto G Power series to be capable of providing excellent endurance and all the bells and whistles of a smartphone. Right now, you can buy the latest iteration of the Android for a penny short of $200 ($50 off). That makes the Moto G Power one of the most affordable and battery-friendly offerings on the market.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Verizon) for $1,399.99

$400 off

ZDNet's Matthew Miller called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 "an innovative engineering marvel" when he first unfolded it back in August. For a limited time, Best Buy has the device discounted to $1,399.99 when you activate it on Verizon. The $400 price drop comes in handy if you've been eyeing Samsung's latest foldable and plan to buy some of its accommodating accessories.

View now at Best Buy

As always, we will be monitoring all the Android phone deals available over the next month.  Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.

