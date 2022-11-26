'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has launched a promotion on Kindle devices and bundles.
Among the deals is one for a Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, including an 8GB Kindle Paperwhite 6.8" e-reader (ad-supported), a fabric cover, and a power adapter. While the kit together would normally cost you $189, you can now purchase the bundle for $110, a saving of 41% or $80.
When tablets started becoming popular, I would use an old Samsung tablet as an e-reader. However, I've used a Kindle of some type for years now, and while my current model is a legacy product, the battery is still going strong. Beyond battery life that can last you days on end, one of the benefits of the Kindle Paperwhite range is the display, which is crafted to reduce eye strain.
Keep in mind, on Oct. 12, Amazon released the Paperwhite 2022 model, without adverts, for $119.
This early deal has landed ahead of Black Friday, set to take place on Nov. 25. The annual sale will feature hundreds of thousands of deals on tech, appliances, homeware, and more. There will also be steep discounts on Amazon, including on Fire TVs.