Black Friday may be over but laptop sales are still going strong.
The HP Envy x360 15 is on sale at Best Buy, and it caught our eye for a number of reasons. First, it's unique. It is a 15.6-inch widescreen 2-in-1, which is still fairly uncommon. (Its competition includes models like Lenovo Yoga 7i and Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1.) Second, the laptop is 40% off, but the deal ends Saturday night. You have until the end of the day on Nov. 26 to cash out.
You can get one 15.6-inch model for around $499 (normally $799) with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of memory. There's also a 13.3-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 with Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of memory for $649 (normally $1,049). This particular deal doesn't have a timer on Best Buy, but it might end soon -- maybe even Cyber Monday weekend.
According to our sister site CNET, the AMD Ryzen 7-powered Envy x360 actually gets you better performance for your money.
ZDNET is tracking the best Black Friday 2022 laptop deals still available, and honestly, this one is perhaps the best notebook sale we've seen all week. We also spotted an HP Pavilion laptop that's half off, if you're shopping for inexpensive Windows workstations.
We'll bring you more deals as we spot them. In fact, check out our Black Friday live blog for the latest tech discounts in real time.