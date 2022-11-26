'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for laptop deals ahead of Black Friday, from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and laptop vendors.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest laptop deals worth checking out:
Below are the best laptop deals we found. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting laptop deals we spotted at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.
When ZDNET reviewed Dell's XPS 15 in 2020, we described it as setting 'a new high bar' for 15.6-inch laptops', while the 2021 model was dubbed 'the standard against which other laptops are measured'. Clearly, it still carries a premium price tag, even with $700 shaved off the list price, but you're getting a top-notch configuration that will suit a wide range of demanding professionals.
Key specs: Intel Core i9-12900HK processor | 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touch screen | 32GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU (4GB)
Read review: Dell XPS 15 9510: It's good to be king
Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air offers a bigger, brighter screen than its M1 predecessor, in a sleek redesign that includes a MagSafe power connector and a 1080p webcam. With excellent performance and two-day battery life, it's "one of the lightest and most elegant ultraportable laptops we've seen," according to ZDNET's reviewer.
Key specs: Apple M2 processor | 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina (IPS) display | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Apple M2 8-core GPU (integrated)
Read review: Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: Sleeker, faster - and more expensive
Current price: $1415
Original price: $2019
The Surface Laptop 4 is a premium clamshell device offering an excellent combination of performance and battery life in a very portable design. This Intel-based bundle, which includes a Surface Pen stylus and Microsoft's 3-year Complete Protection Plan, gives you a stylish Alcantara fabric surround to the keyboard and touchpad, and is well worth a look.
Key specs: Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor | 13.5-inch 2256x1504 PixelSense touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Read review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, AMD) review: Sleek, stylish, speedy and sensible
With a large 17.3-inch IPS touch screen and a very capable 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this Windows 11 laptop is an all-rounder suitable for students and remote or office-based knowledge workers. It's not the most portable laptop at 2.5kg (5.5lbs), but it is good value at $900.
Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Dell's redesign of its popular 13-inch XPS laptop features a haptic touchpad embedded in the wrist rest and an edge-to-edge keyboard with touch-sensitive Fn keys. Slim, light and distinctive, and available with a powerful 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this is a laptop deal that style-conscious mobile pros will want to check out.
Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 13.4-inch 3840x2400 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ differs from the standard 7 model by supporting a removable/upgradable SSD and offering up to 15 hours of battery life compared to 10.5h. Mobile broadband (4G LTE) is also an option on the 7+ model, although that's not present on this tablet-plus-keyboard cover offer, which comes in at 28% under Microsoft's list price.
Key specs: Intel 11th-generation Core 5 processor | 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 PixelSense touch screen | 16GB RAM | 256GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the standard-setter for business laptops and the latest model brings 12th-generation Intel Core processors, touch screens and a 1080p webcam. This is a premium-priced laptop, but Lenovo is offering some attractive deals, and they are well worth exploring if you have the budget.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1240P processor | 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 256GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Read review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) review: The best business laptop?
The Razer Blade 14 delivers a 'perfect balance of power and portability', according to ZDNET's roundup of the best gaming laptops. With a powerful AMD processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, along with a 165Hz screen, it packs a lot into a 1.78kg chassis. Quality specs mean a hefty price tag, but it's available here at 15% off.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor | 14-inch 2560 x 1440, 165Hz screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU
If you're looking for a good-value all rounder, the 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook S15 is well worth considering. This stylish Core i5-based laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage was good value at its list price of $730; at $600 (17.8% off) it's even better.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (integrated)
Current price: $500
Original price: $700
Coming in at $500 (29% off), the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 is a reasonably portable 3.88lb Windows 11 laptop whose quality belies its modest price. There's plenty of connectivity, including four USB ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port and an HDMI connector. With battery life quoted at 10 hours, it's an excellent affordable mid-range choice.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1235U processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
Devices that can handle both tablet and laptop mode can cover a variety of use cases. Here are some top Black Friday deals happening right now:
Here are some top Black Friday deals from Lenovo happening right now:
We searched for Black Friday laptop deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and also at the websites of leading manufacturers like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus. We also used various price trackers to ensure that a claimed deal wasn't spurious.
We have concentrated on quality products from leading vendors, as discounts on these laptops are likely to be most sought-after by potential buyers.
Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25, 2022, but deals aren't limited to that day. We will be tracking the best deals up to Black Friday and beyond.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday -- that is, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
