'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Sometimes, bigger is better and be it for work and productivity, or sitting back and watching your favorite shows, you want a larger laptop screen – and that's what you get with Dell Inspiron 16" 2-in-1 laptop which comes equipped with the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system and offers a 4K UHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a 16:10 aspect ratio.
And this Black Friday, you can order it directly from Dell for just $1,299.99 - a discount of $250, with free shipping included.
Dell's 2-in-1 laptop has a 360-hinge allowing you to use the Inspiron as a standard laptop, a handheld tablet – and anywhere in between.
And no matter how you choose to use it, get going fast with a lid-open sensor that starts the laptop simply by opening it up, even if completely off or hibernating – with a fingerprint reader which can quickly verify identity using Windows Hello.
Also: 35+ Black Friday laptop deals: Dell's stunning XPS 15 is $700 off
A 512GB hard drive provides you with plenty of storage in a portable device, while a built in wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2x2 Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card ensures fast internet speeds
It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core™ i7-1260P processor and 16GB of memory plus a FHD webcam, with software to improve back-lighting and avoid pixelation. It also comes equipped with dual microphones, AI that reduces background noise.
Plus, for the privacy conscious, this laptop already has a mechanical camera privacy shutter, allowing you to avoid being seen, even if the camera is turned on.
A range of USB ports also mean you can connect a variety of accessories to the Dell Inspiron, allowing you to use it for a range of tasks.
This is just one of many Black Friday deals – and you can keep up to date with the best of what Black Friday has to offer with our Black Friday collection and Black Friday live blog, detailing discounts on discounts on TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and more - even Apple products like the AirPods and iPad.