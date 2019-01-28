BlackBerry taps former Cisco exec Bryan Palma for COO role

Blackberry has appointed Bryan Palma as its new chief operating officer, the company announced Monday. Palma comes to Blackberry from Cisco, where he managed the company's portfolio of network, security, collaboration, IoT, data center, and cloud services.

Blackberry CEO John Chen noted that Palma will play a key role in integrating Cylance, the cybersecurity company Blackberry bought last year for $1.4 billion.

"Bryan is an excellent addition to our team given his proven experience delivering growth for strategic industry providers," Chen said in the statement. "This key addition to the BlackBerry team will best serve the company's focus on EoT, integrating Cylance, and expanding our licensing business."

BlackBerry plans on expanding Cylance's capabilities across its portfolio, including QNX, its safety-certified embedded OS that is deployed in more than 120 million vehicles and medical devices. Over time, Cylance technology will also integrate with BlackBerry's Spark communications platform.

