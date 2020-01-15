Blue Prism integrates Thoughtonomy, launches trio of RPA-as-a-service offerings

AI at the workplace: We prefer robots to managers says survey Would you trust a robot more than your manager? A new global study found that the majority of workers most definitely would.

special feature Managing AI and ML in the Enterprise The AI and ML deployments are well underway, but for CXOs the biggest issue will be managing these initiatives, and figuring out where the data science team fits in and what algorithms to buy versus build. Read More

Blue Prism is rolling out its digital workforce and robotic process automation tools via software-as-a-service based on the intellectual property acquired in the Thoughtonomy purchase.

Last year, Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy in a bid to offer RPA as a service. With the integration now complete, Blue Prism is pushing its applications as cloud services. Thoughtonomy is now branded Blue Prism Cloud.

TechRepublic: An IT pro's guide to robotic process automation (free PDF) | How to integrate robotic process automation in big data projects

In a recent interview, Blue Prism CEO Alastair Bathgate said the company typically delivered its RPA deployments in data centers, but will move to cloud over time. "Ultimately, the customer can choose what platform they want. Thoughtonomy enables the customer to deploy a digital workforce on the SaaS model," said Bathgate.

Terry Walby, CEO of Thoughtonomy, added that the company "listened carefully to customers and invested in creating a suite of AI capabilities that could help them overcome the challenges of scaling their automation strategy."

With Blue Prism Cloud, the company can better connect to public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google. Chinese clouds such as Alibaba will also get involved at some point, said Bathgate.

Blue Prism's SaaS offering are part of the company's connected RPA strategy to build a complete portfolio and an ecosystem via its Digital Exchange with partners.

Blue Prism

As for the SaaS offerings, Blue Prism launched the following: