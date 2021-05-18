Blue Prism updates RPA platform, eyes expansion in Americas, US

Blue Prism launched a new version of its robotics process automation (RPA) platform and outlined plans to expand in the Americas.

At its Blue Prism World conference, the London-based company launched Blue Prism Version 7 with a series of upgrades to deploy automation and digital bots more easily.

Jason Kingdom, CEO of Blue Prism, said the future of the enterprise will include a blend of human, digital workers and systems as work scales.

Blue Prism Version 7 includes:

An architecture that can scale digital workers without making infrastructure more complex via a revamped Control Room.

An expanded API framework that allows digital workers to plug into other systems. Blue Prism Version 7 enables companies to program and manage digital processes and monitor them.

Blue Prism's Control Room is now browser based and provides visibility into digital workers from any device. Dashboards provides analytics on digital worker performance and possible issues.

Artificial intelligence accelerators along with easier application and model building. The idea is that scalable digital workers can scale as demand warrants.

Separately, Blue Prism has appointed Patrick Finn president and general manager of Blue Prism Americas. Finn, who has held leadership positions at IBM and Cisco Systems, joins Paula Goldstein, CFO, and marketing chief Chip Coyle to expand in the US.

