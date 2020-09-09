Blue Prism adds optical character recognition, e-commerce enhancements to platform

Blue Prism is rolling out tools for optical character recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence as it aims to make robotic process automation (RPA) more accessible to business users.

The company is rolling out its latest digital workforce release, which includes Decipher IDP and Blue Prism DX e-commerce enhancements. Blue Prism has been steadily adding to its platform and ecosystem as larger players such as IBM and Microsoft consolidate the market.

Decipher IDP includes AI so customers can scan, classify and extract data from documents including invoices, purchase orders and applications.

Data from those documents are then included into Blue Prism's RPA processes so unstructured information can be more easily absorbed. Decipher IDP also applies data and user validation for future reference.

Blue Prism also added e-commerce features to enable its Digital Exchange customers to add automation tools via drag and drop. Blue Prism DX has 90 partners offering third party machine learning, AI and automaton services.

