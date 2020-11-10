IBM updates Cloud Paks for data, automation with RPA tools, industry accelerators

IBM's Dinesh Nirmal on hybrid cloud strategy and automation Watch Now

IBM said it is updating it Cloud Pak for Data and Cloud Pak for Automation with accelerators for industry use cases for data science, machine learning, document processing and robotics process automation.

The updates land as IBM is positioning itself to be primarily a hybrid cloud software provider. IBM said it will separate its technology services unit so it can be an independent company.

IBM's Cloud Paks integrate data, AI and Red Hat OpenShift for hybrid deployments. The Cloud Pak portfolio is designed to give a consistent experience across clouds and use cases.

Updates for Cloud Pak for Data include:

Industry accelerators for banking, warranty management, supply chain forecasting and retail including sample data sets, prebuilt machine learning models and dashboards. IBM has more than 30 industry accelerators.

Watson Machine Learnings Accelerator, a deep learning service to optimize models and workloads.

Federated Learning, a tools for training common models with remote data sets.

Quick Scan enhancements for data discovery and deeper analytics.

Cloud Pak for Automation will receive the following updates:

Automation Document Processing to eliminate manual document processing.

Process Mining from myInvenio to automate IT, simulations, business rules and processes.

Robotic process automation tools from the acquisition of WDG Automation.

