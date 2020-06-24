Blue Prism revamps Digital Exchange, its intelligent automation marketplace

Blue Prism on Wednesday unveiled a revamped version of Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX), its marketplace for enterprises looking for AI skills, connectors and functions. The new version makes it easier for Blue Prism partners and developers to list their intelligent automation capabilities. It also includes a private version of the marketplace for customers with rigorous security demands.

The DX has more than 500 assets available to download from more than 100 active partners, Blue Prism says. The aim is to eliminate the need for robotic process automation (RPA) developers to build their own AI processes.

With Blue Prism DX Private, organizations get a separate, curated view of the marketplace. It can include assets vetted to meet their security requirements, while proprietary assets remain private and can bypass Blue Prism QA requirements. DX Private also allows organizations to form collaborative teams with external guests such as partners or consultants.

Earlier this week, Blue Prism reported a 70 percent increase in revenues over the first half of fiscal 2020 to £68.5 million. The RPA firm said the COVID-19 pandemic has driven cloud and SaaS demand for its Digital Workforce software.

Prior and related coverage: