ServiceNow acquires Hyderabad-based RPA company Intellibot

ServiceNow announced Tuesday that it has signed a deal to acquire Hyderabad-based robotic process automation (RPA) company Intellibot. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow said the acquisition extends its core workflow capabilities with technology that helps customers automate repetitive tasks for end-to-end automation. ServiceNow plans to build Intellibot's capabilities natively into the Now Platform to make it easier for customers to integrate with both modern and legacy systems.

ServiceNow recently launched the Now Platform Quebec release and said Intellibot will add to the platform's extending existing AI and ML, integrations, low-code development, process mining, process automation, NLX, chatbot, and virtual agent capabilities. The company's Now Platform has been used to integrate legacy systems and refine enterprise workflows and processes.

ServiceNow, which is led by former SAP chief executive Bill McDermott, has been acquiring various AI companies to build out technology and expertise within the Now Platform. Intellibot is ServiceNow's fifth recent AI acquisition following, Element AI, Loom Systems, Passage AI, and Sweagle. ServceNow said the combination of these technologies on the Now Platform is providing organizations with a comprehensive toolbox to tackle digital transformation initiatives.

Beyond the platform boost, ServiceNow said the Intellibot acquisition will also help the company expand its footprint in India, one of its fastest growing markets. The company plans to develop two new data center facilities in India by the first quarter of 2022 and double its staff in the country within the next three years.

