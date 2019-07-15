Border Force resolves IT security outage at passport gates

An IT outage experienced by the Australian Border Force (ABF) was the cause behind lengthy delays at all international passport gates across the country on Monday.

The ABF confirmed with ZDNet that the issue had now been resolved.

"Australian Border Force staff are working hard to minimise earlier delays caused by an earlier outage. All issues have now been rectified," an ABF spokesperson told ZDNet.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused travellers."

The affected airports are now playing catch-up, with passengers taking to Twitter to share their frustrations about the lengthy queues at the airport.

This latest incident comes only just over three months after the Australian Border Force experienced a similar incident, where an IT outage had impacted the processing of passengers entering and leaving Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane international airports.

