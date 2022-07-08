Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review: Premium headphones that rival Sony and Bose

Pros Powerful yet balanced sound

Premium feel and finish no matter the color option

Durable build material

Comfortable to wear with glasses on Cons Improved noise-canceling is great but not the best

Companion app's equalizer is limited to treble and bass levels

No more 3.5mm headphone jack

Over the past month, I've had the pleasure of testing a series of unreleased headphones and wireless earbuds. One of those was British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins' newest Px7 S2, a pair of headphones that I would analogize as that quiet student in class who ends up partying the hardest on prom night. Basically, they look plain but sound extravagant.

Alright, it's not completely fair that I tested the Px7 S2 alongside Sony's dashingly-attractive INZONE H9, but the Bowers & Wilkins headset prides itself on audio performance more than anything else -- and it certainly delivers on that front.

The Px7 S2 is exactly what I'd expect from a second-generation product, refining more than defining.

Priced at $399, the second-generation Px7 is closer than ever to being a Sony WH-1000XM or Bose QuietComfort competitor. It helps that both Sony and Bose have upped the cost of their respective noise-canceling headsets, giving more room for consideration to brands like Bowers & Wilkins.

Besides the leveled playing field, there are no flashy features or touch-based gestures here; the Px7 S2 is just a premium-feeling, durably-built headset that hits all the notes masterfully.

Specifications

Weight 3.07 grams Noise-canceling Digital and ambient sound Headband material Leather Battery life 30 hours Connection Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm (via dongle) Codecs AAC, AptX, AptX HD, AptX Adaptive, SBC Compatibility iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Chrome Price $399

Design

Even though I belittle the uninspiring design of the Px7 S2, there's no denying that the headphones demonstrate the maturity and decades of experience under Bowers & Wilkins' belt. The blend of springy leather and lint-free fabric gives the Px7 S2 finesse and class, a premium aesthetic that fittingly represents the $399 price. My review unit came in black, but Bowers & Wilkins also offers the headset in gray and turquoise blue. The latter, with its gold trimmings, would be the option that I'd personally buy.

There's no shortage of build quality with the Px7 S2, from the headset to its carrying case. June Wan/ZDNet

Like all headphones in this price range, the Px7 S2 arrives in a protective carrying case. From the nylon exterior to the microfiber cloth that covers the inside, the case is one of the more luxurious ones that I've used and feels like the perfect home for the Px7 S2. That said, I wish the headphones' earcups folded upward instead of twisting flat when not in use. That way, the headset and carrying case would be even more compact and portable.

Fortunately, the added space isn't going to waste. There's also a nifty compartment that the headband rests on to store the included USB-C to 3.5mm and USB-C to USB-C cables. As we continue to see high-end headsets follow the trend of wireless output only, it's nice to see Bowers & Wilkins bundle wired adapters for those who favor traditional lossless audio. I'm not forgiving them for removing the headphone jack, though.

The center compartment has a magnetic flap that, when opened, offers plenty of space for accessories. June Wan/ZDNet

Being a glasses-wearer, I found the Px7 S2 surprisingly comfortable to wear. By default, the spring in the headband keeps both earcups compressed, giving the headphones a sleek and shrunken appearance. This makes it all the more impressive when you realize how wide the headband can spread while putting minimum pressure on your ears when worn. The ergonomics of the Px7 S2 are balanced just right.

Another design element that I like is the physical control buttons located on the sides of the headphones. Call me old school but while models like the Sony WH-1000XM5 use touch controls, I've always found gesture-based navigation to be wonky and unreliable -- especially when you're exercising or moving around with headphones on. Instead, the old-fashioned, tactile buttons on the Px7 S2 insure that playing and pausing, adjusting volume, or switching between sound modes is registered 100% of the time.

Also, Bowers & Wilkins' attention to detail with the buttons is worth a nod. Since you're blindly pressing them when the headphones are worn, the play/pause button -- situated between the volume up and volume down -- is texturized. Small accents like these make the Px7 S2 intuitive, user-friendly, and fun to listen to.

The single left button toggles between sound modes, while the right-side buttons control play/pause and volume levels. June Wan/ZDNet

Performance

The Px7 S2 has a 40mm dynamic driver sitting in each earcup, with support for popular Bluetooth codecs (AptX and AAC) and 24-bit audio. That means that with the right combination of streaming service and device, you'll be able to play hi-res audio. While this feature is less meaningful to the average listener, audio engineers and professionals should benefit from the added dynamic range and reduced noise.

Sound test

Still, there's a lot to be happy about when it comes to how these headphones perform. When testing the Px7 S2, I experimented with various tracks and genres, but the one song that made me particularly impressed with its output was "Wing$" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

The song has plenty of low and high points, enough for any listener to clearly evaluate how the headphones reproduce voices, instruments, and, most importantly, the balance of them all. A kick drum sets the tone during the first quarter of the song, which the Px7 S2 replicates tastefully. There's a gentle thump against your ears that, as the song progresses and more instruments join in, gradually builds up to create an empowering sensation. (There are also lyrics like "I'll go so high, my feet won't touch the ground", but let's give the headphones some credit.)

Just as impressive is how the Px7 S2 maintains discernable levels of the lows, mids, and highs. When the trumpet kicks in at the 1:11 mark or the choir at 2:30, I was able to clearly distinguish Macklemore's voice along with the underlying instruments.

The leather-covered earcups house 40mm drive units for high-resolution audio. June Wan/ZDNet

Active noise-canceling

Bowers & Wilkins says the active noise-canceling (ANC) has been improved from last year's Px7. While I don't have the original pair to compare with, I don't find the claim hard to believe, given how impressive the S2's sound isolation is. From listening on the subway to ZDNet's New York City office, the Px7 S2 did an adequate job of blocking out external noises. I say adequate because while I could still hear the screeching sounds of subway tunnels and car honks, none of it was at a level that interfered with my music. In one instance, I nearly missed my subway stop because the announcer's message was muted.

Ultimately, the Px7 S2's ANC is just a few decibels short of being on par with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max. On the bright side, Bowers & Wilkins has been hinting at a new Px8 model -- set to release later this year -- that should give all the noise-canceling headphones even greater competition.

Pass-through mode

As someone who receives and ships packages for a living, pass-through mode (or ambient mode) is something that I value in headphones. Besides being able to hear my doorbell, the ambient sound on the Px7 S2 is genuinely useful for solo walks in the parks and staying aware of traffic. The headphones don't make things artificial-sounding, which is oftentimes a red flag for me. My only callout is that external noises may be over-amplified, which some users will actually prefer. I'm less enthusiastic about how my desktop fans sound louder with the headset on than when it's not.

The Px7 S2's understated black finish is growing on me. June Wan/ZDNet

Microphone quality

Naturally, the Px7 S2's microphone was put to the test during my weeks' worth of Zoom meetings and game nights. Based on feedback from my colleagues and friends, the Bowers & Wilkins headset is clear enough to comprehend but not recommended for podcast recording or interviews. That seems to be the case with most microphones in this price range, so I would've loved to have seen the Px7 S2 deliver on this end to differentiate itself.

Software

To adjust the equalizer and button controls of the headphones, you'll have to tap into the Bowers & Wilkins Music app -- not to be mistaken with the Bowers & Wilkins Headphones app. (Trust me, I tried pairing the Px7 S2 to the one that sounds more logical, but it went undetected.)

While the version of the Music app that I tested was in beta until two days ago, my general experience with the software has been pleasant. Besides the usual functions like toggling between environment control modes (noise cancellation, pass-through, or off), mapping the multi-functional key, and adjusting the EQ settings, you can also set a priority list for pairing and turn on "Wear sensor." That prompts the headphones to pause whenever you lift one side off your ear.

You won't find branding that's classier than this. June Wan/ZDNet

Battery

Bowers & Wilkins rates the new Px7 S2 for 30 hours of battery life, which is realistic to the numbers that I've gotten. I've had no issues with using the Px7 S2 during commutes into the city, let alone for at-home audio listening. When you do need to top up, the headset charges via USB-C with a projected charge time of two hours. Thanks to fast charging, 15 minutes plugged in will net you seven hours of usage.

Bottom line



The Px7 S2 is exactly what I'd expect from a second-generation product, refining more than defining. Being in the upper echelon of the headphone market means that consumers will be pickier and more demanding of features. While the Px7 S2 delivers improved sound quality and a feel and finish that justifies the $399 listing price, it needs a little more oomph to appeal to the wider audience.

