What can you do with a business administration degree?

What is a business administration degree? A bachelor of business administration trains students in data analysis, management, and organizational behavior. The degree builds strong analytical and decision-making skills that serve professionals in many fields. Undergraduates can specialize in areas like general management, accounting, supply chain management, and healthcare management to prepare for the workforce.

Many business occupations show strong growth projections for 2020-2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The field also pays above-average salaries. Business professionals can increase their earning potential with experience, a graduate degree, or professional certifications.

How much money can you make with a business administration degree?

The average business administration degree salary was $69,000 per year in October 2021, according to PayScale. Many business administration degree jobs pay higher salaries. For example, BLS data reports a median annual wage of nearly $110,000 for management occupations.

Business administration majors work as financial analysts, market research analysts, accountants, and management consultants. These careers offer above-average salaries with career advancement opportunities. For example, financial analysts earn a median salary of $88,660 per year, while financial managers make a median salary of over $134,000 per year.

Pursuing professional certifications or a graduate degree, such as an MBA, can help business administration professionals increase their earning potential.

What jobs can you get with a business administration degree?

A business administration degree prepares graduates for jobs in marketing, human resources, accounting, and management. Different jobs set different educational and experience requirements. However, many business administration degree jobs offer high salaries and strong job growth.

General or operations manager

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Bachelor's 2020 median salary: $107, 680

$107, 680 Projected job growth (2020-2030): 8%

8% Related job titles: Business manager, operations director, store manager

Good fit for:

Leaders with strong time management and organizational skills

The ability to convey information to different stakeholders

Strong problem-solving abilities

General and operations managers oversee offices, stories, and other facilities. They set policies that align with the organization's values and assess progress toward long-term goals. General and operations managers also create schedules, review budgets, and oversee daily operations. The career requires a bachelor's degree.

Accountant or auditor

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Bachelor's 2020 median salary: $73,560

$73,560 Projected job growth (2020-2030): 7%

7% Related job titles: Accounting officer, certified public accountant, internal auditor

Good fit for:

Candidates with a detail-oriented outlook

Strong math and analytical skills

The ability to organize complex documents

Accountants and auditors prepare and review financial documents. They prepare taxes for businesses and individuals, identify financial fraud, and evaluate the economic value of a business. A bachelor's degree meets the minimum requirement for many accounting and auditing jobs, while CPAs need postgraduate education.

Industrial production manager

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Bachelor's 2020 median salary: $108,790

$108,790 Projected job growth (2020-2030): 5%

5% Related job titles: Plant manager, manufacturing manager, production control manager

Good fit for:

A background in production or manufacturing

Candidates with time management and leadership skills

The ability to solve problems quickly

Industrial production managers supervise manufacturing plants. They ensure workers follow safety procedures, set long-term goals, and manage daily operations. Industrial production managers also implement procedures to streamline production. The career requires a bachelor's degree with five or more years experience in industrial production.

Human resources manager

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Bachelor's 2020 median salary: $121,220

$121,220 Projected job growth (2020-2030): 9%

9% Related job titles: recruiting manager, compensation and benefits manager, training manager

Good fit for:

Strong decision-making and organizational skills

The ability to coordinate and collaborate

Prior leadership or management experience

Human resources managers oversee the staff who administer an organization's benefits and manage the hiring and training process. They recruit staff, research competitive benefits packages, and resolve employment disputes. Most human resources managers hold a bachelor's degree and bring experience as a human resources specialist.

Management analyst

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Bachelor's 2020 median salary: $87,660

$87,660 Projected job growth (2020-2030): 14%

14% Related job titles: management consultant, business analyst, business process analyst

Good fit for:

Strong leadership and organizational skills

The ability to collaborate and work on a team

Analytical thinkers with business training

Management analysts research an organization's processes to recommend improvements. They help managers increase profits by eliminating inefficiencies. Management analysts also advise organizations on better procedures. Most roles require a bachelor's degree and less than five years of experience.

Is business administration a good career? Business administration offers diverse career paths and high earning potentials. According to BLS data, management occupations pay the highest wage of any occupational group.

What kind of job can you get with a business administration degree? Business administration degree jobs include high-paying careers in management and roles with decision-making responsibilities. As a result, business ranks as the most popular major.

This article was reviewed by Krystal Covington, MBA





Krystal Covington, MBA, is a business growth strategist with 15 years of experience in marketing and public relations. Her company, Go Lead Consulting, provides clients foundational tools to build new client and customer relationships.

Covington founded Women of Denver, one of the largest privately held membership organizations in Denver, Colorado. Her program helps women increase their business acumen, sharpen leadership skills and connect with other high-achieving women. Covington received her MBA from Western Governors University in 2012.

Krystal Covington is a paid member of the Red Ventures Education freelance review network.