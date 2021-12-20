Best online business administration associate degrees 2021: Top picks

A business administration associate degree offers a solid foundation for learners interested in all aspects of business.

Business administrators manage an organization's financial, human, and scheduling resources.

Popular careers in business administration include small business owner, office manager, operations manager, and marketing associate. According to PayScale survey data, professionals with a business administration associate degree earn an average of $53,000 annually.

Start your search for the perfect two-year program with our ranked list of online associate degrees in business administration. Whether you want to transfer to a four-year program or immediately enter the workforce, one of these programs might be right for you.

The best online associate in business administration degrees

Prospective online students can rely on our ranked lists for accurate and comprehensive college information. ZDNet's ranking methodology uses federally-reported data and a high level of editorial scrutiny. Schools cannot pay to be featured in ZDNet lists.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Carl Albert State College Poteau, Oklahoma About the program: CASC's business administration associate degree requires 62 credits. The program offers emphasis options in accounting, business education, and organizational leadership. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 29%

29% Avg. annual net price: $5,415

$5,415 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online; some on-campus attendance required for general education science labs Accreditation: Carl Albert State College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Florida State College at Jacksonville Jacksonville, Florida About the program: FSCJ's online business administration associate degree offers concentrations in general business, human resources, entrepreneurship, or marketing. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: $3,916

$3,916 Time to completion: Two years; also available in an accelerated format

Two years; also available in an accelerated format SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, hybrid Accreditation: Florida State College at Jacksonville is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff, Nebraska About the program: Students enrolled in WNCC's business administration associate program can select an emphasis in accounting, business administration, or management information systems. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 30%

30% Avg. annual net price: $5,339

$5,339 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Western Nebraska Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. University of Northwestern Ohio Lima, Ohio About the program: UNOH's online business administration associate degree requires 108 credits. The program prepares graduates for entry-level positions in business with classes in economics, international business, management, and more. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $19,055

$19,055 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: University of Northwestern Ohio is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. State Fair Community College Sedalia, Missouri About the program: SFCC's 64-credit online business management associate degree emphasizes the development of leadership and decision-making skills. The program includes an optional two-month internship. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 26%

26% Avg. annual net price: $4,349

$4,349 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: State Fair Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Community (HLC).

6. New River Community College Dublin, Virginia About the program: NRCC's online business administration associate degree requires a minimum of 60 credits and prepares students to transfer to a four-year business program. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 22%

22% Avg. annual net price: $6,638

$6,638 Time to completion: Two years; also available in a part-time format

Two years; also available in a part-time format SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: New River Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Allen County Community College Iola, Kansas About the program: Allen's business administration associate degree requires 64 credits and satisfies the first two years of study for a bachelor's at most Kansas universities. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 21%

21% Avg. annual net price: $7,760

$7,760 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Allen County Community College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Crowder College Neosho, Missouri About the program: Designed for learners who plan to transfer to a four-year school, Crowder's online business administration associate degree requires 61 credits. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 29%

29% Avg. annual net price: $5,080

$5,080 Time to completion: Two years; also available in a part-time format

Two years; also available in a part-time format SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Crowder College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Dakota State University Madison, South Dakota About the program: DSU's business management associate degree requires 60 credits and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 39%

39% Avg. annual net price: $17,691

$17,691 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: 1005-1270

1005-1270 Minimum GPA: 2.6

2.6 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Dakota State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Mountain Empire Community College Big Stone Gap, Virginia About the program: MECC's 62-credit business administration associate degree prepares graduates for transfer to a four-year university program. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 34%

34% Avg. annual net price: $6,062

$6,062 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Mountain Empire Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

11. St. Petersburg College Clearwater, Florida About the program: SPC's online business administration associate degree requires 60 credits and offers several integrated certificates in subjects including accounting technology operations, business entrepreneurship, and supply chain and logistics. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 33%

33% Avg. annual net price: $3,226

$3,226 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: St. Petersburg College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

12. Seminole State College of Florida Sanford, Florida About the program: Business administration associate students at Seminole State can pursue specializations in human resources management, management, marketing and sales, or insurance risk management. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 41%

41% Avg. annual net price: $8,326

$8,326 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Seminole State College of Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

13. Vance-Granville Community College Henderson, North Carolina About the program: VGCC's 69-70-credit business administration associate degree introduces learners to concepts in management, small-business ownership, human resource management, and communications. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 23%

23% Avg. annual net price: $2,223

$2,223 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: Vance-Granville Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

14. McKendree University Lebanon, Illinois About the program: McKendree's online business administration associate degree requires a minimum of 68 credits. The curriculum exposes learners to business law, marketing, management, and accounting basics. Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $19,844

$19,844 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: 859-1268

859-1268 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: McKendree University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

15. John Tyler Community College Chester, Virginia About the program: Completing Tyler's associate in business administration enables graduates to transfer to a four-year program in business, accounting, economics, management, or marketing. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 18%

18% Avg. annual net price: $6,810

$6,810 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: John Tyler Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

16. Brigham Young University-Idaho Rexburg, Idaho About the program: Owned and operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU-Idaho's online associate in applied business management allows students to explore fields like hospitality and tourism management, agribusiness management, and social media marketing. Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $7,167

$7,167 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: 990-1200

990-1200 Minimum GPA: 2.0 for advanced path students

2.0 for advanced path students Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Brigham Young University-Idaho is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

17. Huntington University Huntington, Indiana About the program: HU's fully online associate in organizational management develops leadership skills for students interested in all areas of business. HU is a Christian liberal arts university. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $22,869

$22,869 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: 965-1150

965-1150 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Huntington University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

18. Thomas Nelson Community College Hampton, Virginia About the program: Thomas Nelson's online business administration associate degree prepares learners for transfer to a university business program. Thomas Nelson maintains admissions agreements with more than 20 Virginia institutions. Acceptance rate: Not required

Not required Graduation rate: 18%

18% Avg. annual net price: $7,092

$7,092 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Thomas Nelson Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

19. Southwest Virginia Community College Cedar Bluff, Virginia About the program: Southwest's business administration associate degree requires a minimum of 61 credits and offers guaranteed transfer agreements to more than 20 Virginia universities. Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 28%

28% Avg. annual net price: $8,098

$8,098 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Southwest Virginia Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

20. Tidewater Community College Norfolk, Virginia About the program: TCC's online business administration associate degree prepares students to transfer to a four-year program such as accounting, economics, marketing, or public administration. Acceptance rate: Not required

Not required Graduation rate: 19%

19% Avg. annual net price: $8,408

$8,408 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Tidewater Community College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

21. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: SNHU's online associate degree in business administration was developed by industry experts and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $41,095

$41,095 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA:

Enrollment periods per year:

Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

22. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach, Florida About the program: ERAU's unique associate in aviation business administration explores all areas of business administration and management, focusing on the needs of the aviation and aerospace industries. Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Avg. annual net price: $20,333

$20,333 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: 10

10 Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

23. Lackawanna College Scranton, Pennsylvania About the program: Lackawanna's online business administration associate degree features a flexible, part-time schedule. Courses cover business law, OSHA regulations, management principles, and more. Acceptance rate: Not required

Not required Graduation rate: 30%

30% Avg. annual net price: $18,120

$18,120 Time to completion: Just over two years, on an accelerated, part-time schedule

Just over two years, on an accelerated, part-time schedule SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Seven

Seven Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Lackawanna College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

24. Toccoa Falls College Toccoa Falls, Georgia About the program: TFC's online business administration associate degree requires 63 credits, including 15 credits of Bible and theology coursework. TFC is a private Christian institution. Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Avg. annual net price: $22,433

$22,433 Time to completion: Two years

Two years SAT range: 920-1150

920-1150 Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Toccoa Falls College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

25. Baker University Baldwin City, Kansas About the program: Students pursuing Baker's 63-credit associate of arts in business enjoy flexible scheduling — taking one course at a time and attending virtual class meetings. Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $22,879

$22,879 Time to completion: Two

Two SAT range: 1000-1170

1000-1170 Minimum GPA: 2.3

2.3 Enrollment periods per year: Eight

Eight Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Baker University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online associate in business administration degree program

A business administration associate degree consists of 60-70 credits of coursework.

Many online associate programs provide pre-recorded lectures and other course materials through a web-based course management system. Professors ask students to complete assignments independently, participate in group projects, take online or proctored exams, and contribute to discussions via course message boards and email.

Associate degree in business administration courses

The associate degree curriculum consists of general education, major core, and elective courses. General education courses require studying the humanities, sciences, and communication. Core courses explore key topics in business, like accounting, management, economics, and marketing.

Full-time students typically graduate in two years or four semesters. Four courses you'll likely take during your business administration associate degree include:

Business law and ethics

This course provides an overview of the legal, ethical, and societal environments influencing business. Highlights include corporate social responsibility, state and federal laws, employment law, product liability, and environmental regulation.

Principles of management

This course explores how managers influence organizational structure and function, employee performance, and employee satisfaction. Discussion topics include strategic planning, problem-solving, decision-making, and team management.

Financial accounting

This course introduces financial statement preparation. Students master the four basic types of statements, including their content, purpose, and methods of interpretation.

Elementary statistics

This introductory course teaches students the fundamentals of descriptive and inferential statistics. Skills include probability distributions, simple linear regression, and methods for analyzing data sets.

Business administration degree levels

While a business administration associate degree provides a strong foundation, the four-year bachelor's remains the most popular business administration degree level.

For those interested in advanced education, learn what to expect in business school at the graduate level or explore online MBA programs. Finally, professionals who earn a doctor of business administration can pursue careers in advanced research and academic contexts.

In conclusion

Whether you want to develop the skills necessary for starting your own business or progress toward a four-year university program, a business administration associate degree serves as a strong foundation.

Inspired by one of these options? Visit your prospective school's website for more details on admission deadlines and requirements.