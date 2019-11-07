Business walks fine line between communicating with consumers and annoying them

Consumers are generally annoyed by the frequency that companies contact them, prefer email and expect personalization, according to a survey by Twilio.

Twilio, a communications as a service provider, surveyed 2,500 consumers to gauge best practices for enterprise messaging. Among the key findings:

94% of consumers are annoyed by business communications.

61% of consumers say the frequency of contact was annoying and 56% cited a lack of relevance. 41% said they didn't remember opting in.

83% of consumers say they prefer email for business communications.

12% prefer a company's mobile app for receiving communications. Less than half of corporate mobile apps make it to a consumer's home screen.

Gen Z and Millennials want content personalization and prefer promotion messages and sales notifications more frequently than Baby Boomers.

71% of consumers penalized a business when the communications experience isn't what they wanted.

A third of consumers will make a purchase from a business if it communicates them in their preferred way.

Based on Twilio's survey, the company crafted a series of best practices that revolve around respecting customer preferences, using different channels for different purposes, considering urgency, adopting omnichannel and knowing demographics.

