'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy a new MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip for $200 off right now
This week, Apple announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, powered by the company's latest M3 chip. The chip promises a major leap forward in terms of speed, graphics, and overall performance for these laptops, which should improve everything from streaming to gaming to working on them.
If you want to grab Apple's latest and greatest MacBook Pro, we found a deal for you: You can preorder the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip for $200 off at Adorama, dropping the price from $1,999 to $1,799. To get the discount, you just have to sign up for Adorama's VIP rewards program, which is free. The site's pricing will update once you do.
This model features the M3 Pro chip, which is a step up from the first level M3 chip. It starts at 12 main processing cores (six performance and six efficiency) and 18 graphics cores. If you regularly work on graphics-intensive tasks, this would be the chip for you.
In terms of specs, this MacBook Pro M3 Pro includes an 11-core CPU, a 14-core GPU, 18GB unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port, as well as a magic keyboard with Touch ID and a 70W USB-C power adapter.