Buying a new iPhone this week? This is the charger you'll want to buy

In what was totally not a coincidence, Anker today unveiled its Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) and Anker 541 and 543 bio-based cables, two pocket-friendly accessories that should make for the perfect companions to the *drum roll*... Apple iPhone.

The new charging accessories drop in five fun colors, including black, blue, green, pink and white. They've also been constructed with sustainability and plastic waste reduction in mind, and take up significantly less space in your pockets and bags than the standard Apple charger. The Nano 3 will sell for $22.99 and the cables will start at $16.99.

Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W)

The Nano 3 charger is the newest in the Nano line, following the Nano II 30W which was released last year. The major selling point for the charging cube is its powerful 30W output (via GaN technology) while keeping a slimmed-down figure. Despite being almost the same size as the standard Apple 5W charger, the Nano 3 charges an iPhone three times faster than the Apple-made counterpart.

Starting today, and for the next two weeks, the Nano 3 charger will be available on Amazon and Anker.com for $20.69. Afterward, the price will revert to the original ask of $22.99.

The Nano 3 charger (center) is almost the same size as Apple's 5W charger (left) while carrying the same amount of watts as the Apple 30W charger (right). June Wan/ZDNET

There's also a nifty foldable plug, making the cube easier to toss in a bag without worrying about the prongs being damaged. The compact design is not only more convenient for carrying around, but also reduces the amount of plastic utilized, making it more sustainable for the environment. Anker says the Nano 3 was constructed using 30.9g less plastic than comparable chargers.

The Nano 3 charger is significantly smaller than its Apple counterpart. June Wan/ZDNET

The major difference between the Nano II and the Nano 3 is that the newer model is "safer", according to Anker. The Nano 3 utilizes the company's ActiveShieldTM 2.0 technology which intelligently monitors the charger's temperature upwards of three million times per day to adjust power output and safeguard connected devices.

The charger also carries PPS support, making it a fit charger for any mobile device including laptops, phones and tablets. The PPS also makes the charger compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging.

Bio-based cables: Anker 541 (USB-C to Lightning) and Anker 543 (USB-C to USB-C)

June Wan/ZDNet

Anker also dropped two new bio-based cables: the Anker 541 (USB-C to Lightning) and Anker 543 (USB-C to USB-C). What makes these cables different from any other is that the cables were designed using a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials to reduce the amount of plastic or petroleum-based plastic.

"As the global leader in mobile charging, it's our responsibility to explore ways to reduce the e-waste impact our products and packaging have on the environment," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "These bio-based cables are just the first step, and we're excited to drive this eco-innovation for both our company and the consumer electronics industry overall."

The outer sheath of these bio-based cables is made from eco-friendly materials, such as corn and sugarcane. This blend of materials is eco-friendly and durable.

The cables were tested for durability and Anker says the triple-spiral, load-bearing design and durable nylon wire can last up to 20,000 bends, comparable to every other plastic cord on the market.

Each cable is available in two different sizes, 3ft or 6ft. The Anker 541 USB-C to Lightning cable starts at $18.99 and the Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C is available starting at $16.99.