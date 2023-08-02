'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? This should be the first app you download
When you create a foldable phone with a fun-sized outer screen, you expect to do fun-sized things on it like scrolling TikTok, playing games, and DJing the car ride (read: Browsing through Spotify). That was all possible on Motorola's Razr Plus, which I tested about two months ago. But it's not possible on Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- not to the same extent, at least.
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Three features I love (and two that I still wish for)
At the initial boot-up, Samsung's cover screen allows you to place a panel of apps that are considered "compatible" with the smaller aspect ratio. The list is rather limited, as developers and Samsung itself continue to optimize user interfaces for the lesser real estate, though popular apps like Messages, Maps, and YouTube are available.
That's fantastic, don't get me wrong, but considering how Samsung's biggest flip-phone competitor gives users the option to open anything they'd like on the outer screen, including Spotify, Waze, and Uber, a similar behavior on the Z Flip would make all the difference.
Fortunately, it's possible -- just not by default. The solution to this problem is Samsung's own Good Lock app. You won't find it on Google's Play Store. Instead, a bit of digging in the Galaxy Store, one of the preloaded apps on Samsung phones, is required.
Also: Protect your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with these reliable cases
Once the app is downloaded, you'll be presented with a catalog of customizable services. At this time, "MultiStar", found in the "Life up" section, is your one and only concern. Within the service, tap "I heart Galaxy Foldable" > "Launcher Widget" > select the apps that you'd like to place in the cover screen panel > and then tap "Enable Launcher Widget".
There's no limit to the number of apps you can place on the panel, you can tap the minus sign to remove them, and a tap-and-hold lets you move them around.
Thanks to MultiStar, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen, which was once limited in functionality, allows me to use virtually any app I want with a quick swipe and tap. I also recommend reordering the Launcher Widget panel to the top of the Widgets list for the most convenient access.