Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: Comparing the best flip phones

When I reviewed Motorola's Razr Plus a month ago, I called it the best flipping foldable at the time. For the same price as last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Moto has a larger, more functional external display, an actual dust resistance rating, and twice the base storage.

So, what happens when Samsung releases a new Z Flip foldable, this time with just as big of an outside screen, an updated Qualcomm processor, and a base storage size increased from 128GB to 256GB?

Well, you get one of the most competitive flip phone matchups yet -- and a product comparison (such as this one) analyzing the most important differentiators that make each fold worthy of your consideration. Read on.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Motorola Razr Plus Display External: 3.4-inch AMOLED at 60Hz, Internal: 6.7-inch AMOLED at 120Hz External: 3.4-inch OLED at 120Hz, Internal: 6.9-inch OLED at 165Hz Weight 187g 184.5g Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM/Storage 8GB with 256GB, 512GB 8GB with 256GB Battery 3,700mAh with 25W charging 3,800mAh with 30W charging Camera 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front

12MP wide, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP front

Durability IPX8 IP52 Price Starting at $999

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 if...



1. You're a content creator who captures everything

If there's one thing that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus have in common, it's the fact that both devices are pitched to Gen Zs and digital content creators, users who pride themselves on quick flicks, the fear of missing out (FOMO), and vertical, short-form videos.

But for the same price, the Z Flip 5 offers a more complete package, from an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that's faster at opening and closing apps, loading up social media feeds, and capturing photos and videos at night, to the more sturdy FlexCam feature that enables you to take selfies at virtually every vertical angle.

Not to mention, the Z Flip 5 has a 512GB storage option which, if you're expecting to take plenty of photos and videos, will serve better than the 256GB, and only 256GB, configuration available for the Motorola Razr Plus.

2. You want a more future-proof phone

On top of the additional storage size, Samsung is promising four years of operating system updates and five years of security patches for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which bests Motorola's less-proven three-to-four-year promise for the Razr Plus. That may not seem like a big deal on paper, but if you're wanting to make the most of your $999 minimum investment, the phone with longer software support and better access to the latest features is the clear winner.

Not to mention, Samsung also has a more robust and reliable after-sales support system, with hundreds of company-approved repair stores across the country, allowing you to fix any damaged parts easily and conveniently within a day's time. The same can't be said about other manufacturers, save for Apple.

3. A waterproof phone sounds just as important to you

While both flip phones offer some degree of water resistance, the Z Flip 5 bears an IPX8 certification, meaning it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. That's compared to the Razr Plus' IP54 rating, which clears it for just water sprays from all directions. Basically, the Z Flip 5 can survive a drop in the toilet or swimming pool, while the Moto can handle rain, sweat, and nothing more.

You should buy the Motorola Razr Plus if...

1. You want a more functional outer display

The larger external display on foldables is here to stay, and at the moment, Motorola appears to be approaching it in the best way. By letting users fully customize what's presented on the outside screen, from setting widget panels to opening virtually any app that's downloaded on the phone, the Razr Plus offers a more personalizable experience. The company's even worked with GameSnacks and Spotify to optimize interactive widgets and games for the Razr.

When taking pictures and videos of babies and pets, the Razr Plus beats the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by giving users the ability to turn on an animated cartoon face on the outside display. With the attention of your subject, capturing images with the ideal framing is much easier on the Moto.

2. Dust intrusion is a concern

You may have heard stories of foldable phone displays breaking, many caused by dust and debris seeping into the fragile, ultra-thin glass displays. That's a common tradeoff with these intricate, motor-based form factors, but it may help you sleep better at night knowing that the Motorola Razr Plus is the first foldable phone certified for dust resistance. With an IP54 rating, the Razr Plus is protected against limited amounts of dust and other small particles, and you're better insured if anything does go wrong.

