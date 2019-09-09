Can Apple (and Android) users afford the new iPhone?

New iPhones are not cheap, with the "affordable" model expected to start at $749 and the price going up to an eye watering $1,299. But research suggests that Apple owners are in a better position than Android users to stomach such prices.

Must read: Apple has let down every iPhone user

The research, carried out by Personal Capital based on 2 million registered users who have linked more than $760B in asset to the platform, uncovered the following:

Apple users have a lot more cash than Android users: Apple users average $56K in bank accounts (21 percent more than Android users) and $540K in the investment accounts (41 percent more than Android users).

Apple users average $56K in bank accounts (21 percent more than Android users) and $540K in the investment accounts (41 percent more than Android users). Apple users carry a lot more debt: An average of 19 percent more than Android users.

An average of 19 percent more than Android users. Apple users spend more time planning their future: But, interestingly, Android users check their finances more often.

But, interestingly, Android users check their finances more often. Apple users' home value is about 20 percent greater than Android users: Based on Zillow data.



The willingness of Apple owners to take on debt is interesting and perhaps explains why Apple has extensive financing options and a credit card.