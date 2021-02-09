Canadian telco Telus signs 10-year deal with Google Cloud

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced a new, 10-year strategic partnership with Telus, the Canadian telecommunications company. The two companies plan on collaborating on new services and products for a handful of key industries, including healthcare, agriculture, security and connected home. Telus also plans to modernize its own IT and network with the help of the Google Cloud Platform.

It's the latest deal to showcase Google's efforts to cultivate more cloud business within the telecom sector. Last year, Google outlined a multi-pronged pitch to the telecommunications industry that includes industry-specific solutions like Anthos for Telecom.

Together, Google and Telus plan to develop services and products that use AI to better leverage data within specific verticals. For instance, a couple areas of focus include new collaboration solutions for healthcare providers, as well as supply chain traceability tools for the food and agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Telus' own wireless and wireline services will get an upgrade as part of the deal. Leveraging Anthos, Google Cloud's managed application platform, Google will partner with Telus to deliver 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC). Telus also plans on using Google Cloud Contact Center AI to upgrade its customer service.

"Our strategic partnership with Google will propel our digital leadership across the communications technology, healthcare and agriculture sectors, whilst amplifying our Customers First priority, redefining how service is delivered in Canada and globally," Telus CEO and President Darren Entwistle said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, the two companies are committing to improving the social, economic, environmental, and health outcomes for Canadians. They plan on doing that in part by taking steps to reduce Telus' carbon footprint and using data analytics to create industry services optimized for social impact.

