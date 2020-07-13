Verizon taps Google Cloud for Contact Center AI

Google Cloud on Monday announced that Verizon is piloting its Contact Center AI technology to improve its customer experiences. The deal shows Google making progress in its broad plans to win over the telecommunications industry with its cloud and AI tools.

Google's Contact Center AI software, which became generally available last November, enables businesses to deploy virtual agents for basic customer interactions. The service promises more intuitive customer support through natural-language recognition. When a customer contacts Verizon through voice, call or chat, they can simply say or type their request -- there's no need to follow menu prompts or option trees.

When a Verizon customer wants to speak with a human customer service agent, the software can provide real-time assistance for agents, fetching relevant information for the agent and suggesting personalized responses. Google says that, combined with faster processing, these tools can help Verizon serve its customers more quickly.

"By helping Verizon reimagine the customer experience through our AI and ML expertise, we can create an experience that not only delights consumers, but also helps differentiate Verizon in the market," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement.

Under Kurian's direction, Google Cloud has turned its focus to six key verticals, including communications/media. Earlier this year, Google outlined its multi-pronged pitch to the telecommunications industry, which includes new industry-specific solutions like Anthos for Telecom.

While the company has been expanding its vertical-specific offerings, it has also developed tools, like Contact Center AI, that can span different industries.

