Casetify Impact Crush Galaxy S22 Ultra case hands-on: Drop protection, recycled materials, and anti-microbial coating

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones available today and to personalize it, many look to case solutions. Casetify has an exhaustive selection of custom case solutions for the S22 Ultra, including personalization options where you can add text to the case. We tested three variants of its Impact Crush case with the S22 Ultra.

The Casetify Impact Crush case is priced at $65 and includes edge protection built to withstand drops of up to 6.6 feet thanks to its Qitech 2.0 proprietary shock-absorbing material. The case is made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials, including materials from upcycled phone cases. This is great to hear because there are so many cases available and anything to help reduce the waste from old cases is responsible.

Casetify's Defensify anti-microbial coating has been applied to the Impact Crush cases so that 99% of bacteria is eliminated. Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and wireless payments all function perfectly with your S22 Ultra in the case. The edges rise just above the display so that the screen is protected when you place your phone down on a surface.

The company has sustainability as a priority and doesn't just state that as a goal. Its cases are printed with eco-friendly ink, packaged in 100% recyclable material, and has production facilities that use rainwater collection, recycling systems, and other sustainable practices. Casetify states that over one billion phone cases are thrown away annually. You can join its ReCastify program and send in old phone cases, from any brand, to receive a 15% discount and help reduce waste.

Custom Phone Case

The Casetify Custom Phone Case is a blank canvas for you to build upon. You can purchase it in clear/black, clear/clear, or clear/matte black. The second color option indicates the color of the edges around the case while the back is completely clear. One nice thing about the Casetify website is that you can view the case you design with the exact color of the S22 Ultra that you own so you get a great idea of what the end result will be when it arrives.

For customizing the case, you can choose the layout/orientation of your font, six different font types, and up to eight characters. 17 different font colors are also available to choose from but note that all characters will have the same selected font color. Casetify sent one with my first name in black color font.

The back panel of the case is a clear hardshell material so your phone will be well protected. The material around the four sides is fairly rigid with an inner shock-absorbing white strip and solid grip to the material. All openings are present and cut perfectly for the mics, speaker, USB-C port, and S Pen. Raised buttons are available for the volume and power buttons too.

Cassette Black

If you want to go old school and have your new S22 Ultra take you back to the 70s and 80s then the Cassette Black option might interest you. The back plate shows a Sony cassette that is obviously larger than the actual cassette. The inside of the back panel is white and your S22 Ultra does not show through the back panel of the case.

Edge options include clear, black, and matte black. I tested a black edge option that matches well with the black cassette tape design. The case sides are well constructed so even though the display on the S22 Ultra extends over the edges, usage of the phone is not impacted by the case.

Mondrianesque by Poketo

The final sample that I tried out was the Mondrianesque by Poketo style case with clear edges. It is also available now for $65. The back panel has an interesting design with red, yellow, blue, and black colors in different blocks. The back is also clear so the color of your S22 Ultra appears through the case.

The clear edges are not free of color like I've seen on other clear cases, but are sprinkled throughout the depth of the edge material with dots of color. It's a great look, especially with a back panel that also has various colors embedded in it. The material also has solid grip to help you hold onto your S22 Ultra.

The Casetify Impact Crush case collection provides ample customization and personalization options with solid drop protection from standard everyday accidents. The edge material helps you hold onto the phone while no feature of the phone is impacted by the case. Casetify branding is present around the rear camera array ring, but is well done and distinctive for the case brand.