​CBA confirms NetBank and CommBank glitch after Visa suffers card issue

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has confirmed that some payments in its NetBank and CommBank app are not working, after earlier experiencing an issue across its terminals stemming from card issuer Visa.

"Some payments in NetBank and CommBank app are not working and we're sorry for this," the bank wrote at 10.20am AEST Monday. "We apologise for this inconvenience and we're working to fix this as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, CBA is reporting that the Visa credit card issue is impacting non-Commonwealth Bank-issued Visa cards.

"The issue is impacting some Visa credit card transactions. Other card transactions using Mastercard, Eftpos, Union Pay, AMEX, Diners, and JCB are working normally," the bank said.

"We know you rely on our payment terminals to run your business and we want to apologise for this inconvenience."

CBA said it is working to resolve the issue.

"Please use alternate forms of payment including cash and alternative cards (other than Visa). You can also try inserting the credit card and using the PIN to process transactions," the bank continued.

CBA customers were affected in May at the hands of its Eftpos terminal network provider Optus.

"We're aware of an issue with some merchant terminals that connect to the Optus network. We apologise for this and we're working hard to restore as soon as possible," CBA said via Twitter at the time.

Earlier that month, some CBA card transactions were being declined country-wide, with the issue rendering the credit or tap-and-go function on Visa cards useless.

In early April, the bank issued an apology for the "intermittent issues" its systems experienced, after customers of the bank were left without access to their credit card and loan information on the online banking platform.

The apology from CBA came almost 24 hours after customers reported issues with the bank's online system.

CBA earlier this month reported 12-month statutory net profit after tax of AU$9.4 billion, a 4.7 percent decrease from FY17.

Operating income for the year ended June 30, 2018 was AU$25.9 billion, up 2.6 percent year on year, and operating expenses totalled AU$11.6 billion, up 9.2 percent over the prior year.

IT services spend was up 13 percent in FY18 to AU$1.7 billion.

