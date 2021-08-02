CDW acquires cybersecurity company Focal Point Data Risk

Technology giant CDW announced the acquisition of cybersecurity company Focal Point Data Risk for an undisclosed amount.

Christine Leahy, CEO of CDW, said adding Focal Point's "array of security consulting, customer workforce skills development and professional services capabilities" would help expand the company's portfolio and enhance their ability to "address risks posed by malicious cyber threats and cyber workforce shortages, while helping customers successfully navigate shifting data protection laws."

"Helping our customers leverage technology to protect their most critical data is core to our mission," Leahy said.

In a statement, Focal Point said it has a variety of customers across "highly regulated and complex" industries such as government, financial services and healthcare. They prioritize identity and access management as well as cloud security and DevSecOps.

Focal Point CEO Brian Marlier said the two companies are "well-aligned with shared values and a reputation for exceeding customer expectations."

"For our customers and coworkers, joining CDW creates a meaningful opportunity to build a world that is secure by design and protected by default," Marlier said. "More than ever, our customers need us to mitigate risk as they progress their digital journey."

Another CDW executive, senior vice president Andy Eccles, added that the company was increasingly focused on a cloud-first approach with customers, making it essential that they offer identity management and data protection services which support the full technology lifecycle.

"With the Focal Point team joining forces with CDW, our intent is clear – to deliver the industry's best customer experience as we use our unparalleled expertise to protect our customers today and in the future," Eccles said.