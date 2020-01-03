CES 2020: Lenovo debuts the ThinkSmart View for working in public spaces

Lenovo on Friday announced the expansion of its ThinkSmart portfolio with a new device designed for mobile workers. The ThinkSmart View is a personal business communications device that should help workers easily and responsibly connect with colleagues, even in public spaces.

The new ThinkSmart View is powered by the Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip (SoC). It's effectively a dedicated screen for conducting Microsoft Teams audio and video calls from anywhere.

The display lets you start meetings with one touch, and you can pair it to a Bluetooth headset to dampen background noise and improve confidentiality. It comes with a physical camera shutter and device lock by PIN for additional security.

The new device should be available this month, starting at $349 or $449 with a ThinkPad X1 ANC Bluetooth headset

Lenovo began its push into the smart office market in 2018 with the launch of its ThinkSmart office products. It's introduced hardware, software and services, including Smart Office Professional Services to help customers adopt and implement new interconnected technologies. The company has also built products to accommodate different unified communications platforms, partnering with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

Lenovo on Friday also announced new ThinkSmart Manager software, which helps IT departments manage specific ThinkSmart devices. With the software, IT teams can remotely deploy, manage, configure, update and resolve issues across devices. They can get real-time status updates on individual devices via the console, as well as reports on issues and usage trends. IT administrators can also use the software, protected by Lenovo Secure Authentication, to remotely change BIOS and supervisor passwords on ThinkSmart devices and prevent unwanted USB port use.

