CES 2021: Acer to launch Ryzen-powered Aspire laptops

Acer has announced refreshes to its Aspire laptops at CES 2021, with this year's iterations to be equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors.

Announcing two new laptops for the Aspire line that are both equipped with 15.6-inch FHD displays, the Aspire 5 and 7, with the higher-end Aspire 7 pairing the AMD Ryzen chip with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

The Aspire 7 also comes with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, and weighs 2.15kg.

In addition, Acer has touted that the Aspire 7's screen has been improved due to new software, called Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor, that can adjust gamma and saturation in real time to "deliver highly accurate visuals".

Meanwhile, the Aspire 5 offers AMD Radeon RX 640 graphics along with the AMD silicon, up to 24GB RAM, 1TB of SSD storage or 2TB of HDD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Both the Acer Aspire 5 and 7 will be available in Australia during the second quarter of 2021. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

On the same day, Acer also announced an update to its Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which it has touted is aimed at casual gamers who are "ready for something better".

Available in either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display form factor, the Nitro 5 laptop comes with two options for which silicon users can choose from. The Nitro 5 comes with either an AMD Ryzen 9 59000 HX mobile processor or an 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors, with both versions to use Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics.

In terms of the laptop's display, users can choose between a QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate or an FHD display with a 260HZ refresh rate. Other hardware specs include 32GB of ram, Wi-Fi 6 support, up to 2TB SSD storage, twin fans, and four exhaust ports.

The 15-inch and 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 will also be available in Australia during the second quarter.

Earlier in the week, Acer unveiled refreshes to its Spin series of laptops with two new models, the Spin 3 and Spin 5, that will be powered by Intel's Ice Lake 10th Gen CPUs.

Much like previous Spin models, the Spin 3 and Spin 5 both have 360-degree hinges that allow for four usage modes: Tablet, notebook, display, or tent.

