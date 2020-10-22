Acer launches its first Chromebook with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c compute platform

Image: Acer

Acer has made a slew of announcements as part of its global conference, including its new Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c compute platform.

The Enterprise Spin 513 weighs in at 1.2 kilograms, comes loaded with Chrome OS, and features an 8nm octacore Qualcomm Kryo 486 CPU, 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen display, up to 14 hours of battery life, and the option for 4G LTE connectivity.

It also comes with zero-touch enrolment so that users will be automatically enrolled into enterprise administration as soon as they connect to the internet.

The company also announced Chromebox Enterprise CXI4, which uses a chip up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It also comes with up to five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on top of a USB 3.2 Type-C and two HDMI ports, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and an RJ45 port for a faster internet connection.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will initially be available in EMEA from February 2021 from €699, followed by North America in March 2021 starting at $700.

The Chromebox Enterprise CX14 will also be available in Q1 2021 starting at €639 in EMEA and $410 in North America.

Acer also took the opportunity to bring three new members to its TravelMate series: Spin P4, P4, and P2. All three models have 11th Gen Intel Core processes with Iris graphics and the option of Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPUs, e-SIM-enabled 4G LTE connectivity, and are under 20-millimetres thick.

The P4 and Spin P4 are also installed with anti-tampering chip that checks for signs of intrusion during system boot up.

Availability of these new additions to the TravelMate series will begin from October with the release of P2 in China, starting from 4,999 yuan.

This will be followed by releases of the P2, P4, and Spin P4 in EMEA at €759, €899, and €999 respectively in November. In the same month, the P4 and Spin P4 will also be released in the UK from £829 and £899 respectively.

December will see the release of P4 and Spin P4 in North American starting from $900 and $1,000 respectively, followed by the launch of P2 in March 2021 at a starting price of $800.

The ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks have also received a refresh to include 10th Gen Intel Core processes, and thermal cooling technology which reduces noise level to below 40dBA.

The updated versions of the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro will be available in EMEA in October from €2,899 and €3,699 respectively, while North America will receive them in December, starting at $3,230 and $3,500 respectively.

