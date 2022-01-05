CES 2022: HMD Global to launch five Nokia phones in the US

Image: Nokia

HMD Global, owner of the Nokia brand, is poised to make waves in the entry-level smartphone market in the US. On Wednesday, HMD announced it will release a total of five new phones -- four smartphones and one traditional feature phone -- in the first half of 2022.

In addition to new handsets, HMD Global also announced that Dish Wireless and Consumer Cellular will carry Nokia phones this year.

The Nokia G400 is the only 5G-capable device out of the group. It's priced at $250 and will be available for customers who use TracFone Wireless, Dish Wireless, Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile.

There will also be four different 4G smartphones. Specifications aren't available yet, but we do know the names and prices. The Nokia C100 will be $99, and the Nokia C200 will be $119. There's the $149 Nokia G100, and the $79 Nokia 2760 Flip.

The C100 and 2760 Flip will both launch in the first quarter, while the rest of the handsets will launch in the second quarter of 2022.

When LG decided to exit the smartphone market in 2021, it left a void that companies have been hoping to fill. Nokia is certainly trying to capitalize on that as it expands its lineup and carrier partners.