5G almost cheap: The best affordable 5G phones between $400 and $700

The launch of the Google Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 sets the stage for a battle between mid-range devices priced $400 to $700 as a rocky economy means less love for premium smartphones and more 5G value plays.

Google's primary argument for the Pixel franchise is that you can get pure Android, regular updates, and a strong 5G device for not a lot of money. Sure, Google has a more premium approach with the Pixel 5, but Pixel 4A 5G will also garner attention.

You can see where the market is headed, but it's soon going to be a buyer's market for relatively inexpensive 5G devices. The budget considerations behind these mid-range 5G devices is compelling: You can buy a new smartphone annually if you choose and spend money elsewhere.

According to IDC, the price brand between $400 and $600 is the sweet spot in the smartphone market. IDC projected that global smartphone value is expected to fall to $422.4 billion, down 7.9% from a year ago. Tech buyers aren't going for premium devices and even Apple entered the mid-range segment with the iPhone SE.

Here's a look at your options: