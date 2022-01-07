CES 2022: HP shows off Elite Dragonfly G3, Dragonfly Chromebook and lots more new hardware

In the new world of hybrid workspaces, devices need to allow people to be productive in all manner of locations. That means optimised conferencing and collaboration capabilities, along with the usual attention to form factor, design, features, performance and security.

HP Inc. has targeted the hybrid work market with an extensive portfolio at CES 2022, ranging from premium ultraportable laptops to monitors to compact, desktop and all-in-one desktop PCs. Here are the highlights.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Available May 2022 Price (UK) from £1,599

Image: HP Inc.

The latest in the Elite Dragonfly series has a lot to live up to, as its G2 predecessor was selected as 'Best for mobile professionals' in ZDNet's 2021 laptop roundup. The new G3 model is a conventional clamshell design rather a 360-degree convertible, with a 13.5-inch screen (up from 13.3in.) and a 3:2 aspect ratio (up from 16:9). Standard resolution is WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) with 400 nits or 1000 nits brightness, and there's an OLED touch-screen version with 3K2K (3000 x 2000) resolution. Despite the larger screen, the Elite Dragonfly G3 still starts at (just) under a kilogram – 990g (2.2lbs).

Hybrid working features include a 5MP RGB/IR webcam with Auto Frame, AI-based noise reduction, dynamic voice-levelling and Bang & Olufsen audio featuring four discrete amps.

The Evo-branded Dragonfly G3 runs on 12th-generation Intel Core processors with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Despite its slim dimensions, the chassis accommodates two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.1 port, an HDMI 2.0 connector and an audio jack, plus a Nano SIM slot for optional mobile broadband (4G LTE / 5G). It's also robust, having undergone MIL-STD-810H testing.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook & Chromebook Enterprise

Available March 2022 Price (UK) TBA

Images: HP Inc.

The new Chrome OS version of the Elite Dragonfly comes in standard and premium (Enterprise) versions. Unlike the Windows 11-based G3, these are 360-degree convertibles, but the screen size (13.5 inches) and aspect ratio (3:2) are the same. The top-end screen option is a QHD+ (2256 x 1504) touch screen, and there's an optional wireless charging pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the laptop.

HP claims two 'firsts' for the Dragonfly Chromebooks: a haptic trackpad and a vPro processor for enhanced security and manageability. RAM goes up to 32GB and SSD storage to 512GB, with wireless comms including Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE / 5G mobile broadband. Like the Windows model, the Dragonfly Chromebook has a 5MP webcam, four B&O-tuned speakers and noise-reducing microphones, but it's slightly heavier, starting at 1.28kg (2.83lbs).

These premium Chromebooks will likely command high prices, but should help to make Chrome OS a more attractive proposition for business users.

HP E-Series Conferencing Monitors

Available February 2022 Price (UK) from £489.99

Images: HP Inc.

HP's Zoom-certified 24-, 27- and 34-inch E-Series monitors are optimised for video conferencing and can use a single USB-C connection to your notebook for video, data and up to 64W of charging power. The other connections are HDMI, 2x DisplayPort, 4x USB-A, an audio-out jack and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. Key conferencing features include a tiltable 5MP Windows Hello webcam that pushes into the top of the monitor for privacy when not in use, front-firing speakers and dual noise-cancelling mics. The top-end 34-inch model is curved.

HP M-Series Webcam Monitors

Available Late Dec 2021 (M24), mid-Jan 2022 (M27) Price (UK) £269 (M24), £299 (M27)

Image: HP Inc.

The more affordable M-Series monitors are aimed at home users and come in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes. They lack the Zoom certification of the E-Series products, but come with a 5MP webcam, dual noise-cancelling mics and front-firing speakers. As well as a USB-C port with 65W power delivery, the M-Series monitors include DisplayPort, HDMI, 2x USB-A and an audio-out jack.

Windows 11 business laptops

HP Elite x360 1040 G9 & EliteBook 1040 G9

Available May 2022 Price (UK) £1,299 (Elite x360 1040 G9), £1,249 (EliteBook 1040 G9)

Images: HP Inc.

HP's premium 14-inch Elite x360 1040 G9 convertible (above, left) weighs from 1.34kg (2.95lbs) and runs on 12-generation Intel Core processors with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The IPS touch-screen's resolution is 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) and comes in 250, 400 and 1000 nits brightness variants. Mobile broadband (4G LTE / 5G) is available to complement standard Wi-Fi6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The EliteBook 1040 G9 (from 1.18kg / 2.6lbs) is a conventional clamshell version without touch-screen capability; it also accepts up to 64GB of RAM.

HP EliteBook 800 G9 Series

Available May 2022 Price (UK) from £1,099

Images: HP Inc.

The EliteBook 800 G9 series of enterprise business laptops encompasses 13.3-, 14- and 16-inch models (830, 840 and 860), with the 13.3-inch size also available as a 360-degree convertible (x360 830, above left). Screen resolution is 1920 by 1200 across the board (IPS, 16:10). The 800 series is based on 12th-generation Intel Core processors with up to 16GB (830) or 64GB (840, 860) of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. Optional 4G LTE or 5G connectivity is available. Weights range from 1.27kg/2.8lbs (830) up to 1.76kg/3.88lbs (860).

HP fills in the remaining gaps in its business laptop portfolio with the EliteBook 600 G9 Series and the ProBook 400 G9 Series.

EliteBook 600 G9 laptops come in 13.3-, 14- and 15.6-inch sizes; the two smaller form factors are based on 12th-generation Intel Core processors with optional Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics, while the 15.6-inch model runs on AMD Ryzen 5000 chips. Optional 4G LTE connectivity is available, but not 5G. Screen aspect ratios are all 16:9 and touch options are offered, but there's no convertible model. The EliteBook 600 G9 Series is expected to be available in May, with prices starting at £849 in the UK.

HP describes the Intel-based ProBook 400 G9 Series as 'an ideal choice for growing businesses'. Available in 14-inch (440) and 15.6-inch (450) clamshell form factors with optional Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics, screen aspect ratios are all 16:9 and touch options are offered. Optional 4G LTE connectivity is available, but not 5G. The EliteBook 400 G9 Series is expected to be available in May, with prices starting at £849 in the UK.

Like the Dragonfly laptops, all of HP's EliteBook and ProBook devices undergo MIL-STD-810H testing.

PCs, monitors and laptops for creators

HP ENVY Desktop

Available February 2022 Price (UK) from £1,299

Image: HP Inc.

This 13.75kg (30.1lbs) tower PC, described by HP as an "expansive powerhouse for creatives", offers the traditional benefits of (tool-free) expandability and upgradeability. Based on 12th-generation Intel Core processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30x0 or AMD Radeon RX 6x00XT graphics, the ENVY Desktop PC can accommodate up to 128GB of RAM plus several SSD and HDD storage options. As you'd expect, there are copious connections, including Thunderbolt 4, while HP's Palette workspace includes Duet for HP (connect and use a second device), HP QuickDrop (wireless file transfer) and PhotoMatch (photo search based on AI face recognition).

HP Z2 Mini G9

Available March 2022 Price (UK) TBA

Image: HP Inc.

Detailed specs are not yet available for the HP Z2 Mini G9, the next version of HP's diminutive workstation that's designed to combine power with the ability to fit easily into cramped workspaces (including on the back of a monitor). There's a "new, versatile, contemporary design", next-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia RTX professional graphics, and a target launch date of March 2022. We'll just have to wait for the rest, including the price.

HP Z Series Curved Displays

Available Jan 2022 (Z34c G3), March 2022 (Z40c G3) Price (UK) £1,149.99 (Z34c G3), £1,449.99 (Z40c G3)

Image: HP Inc.

These Zoom-certified 34-inch (Z34c) and 40-inch (Z40c) curved monitors combine collaboration features with high image quality and plentiful connectivity options. The Z34c has a pop-up tiltable 5MP webcam, dual noise cancelling mics and front-firing speakers, and offers 3440 by 1440 (21:9) resolution with 99% sRGB and 85% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The Z40c adds a 4K webcam, 5120 by 2160 resolution, along with 100% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 coverage. HP Device Bridge 2.0 support lets you connect and control two devices from the same keyboard and mouse, and share files securely between them.

HP ZBook Firefly G9

Available March 2022 Price (UK) TBA

Images: HP Inc.

Detailed specifications are not yet available for the 14-inch ZBook Firefly 14 (above left), but the 16-inch version (above right, with separate number pad) runs on 12th-generation Intel Core processors with a discrete 4GB Nvidia T550 Laptop GPU. RAM goes up to 64GB and SSD storage up to 2TB. The 16-inch model offers a 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS panel in touch and non-touch versions, with brightness ranging from 250 nits to 1000 nits. There's a 5MP AI-enhancing webcam, a Bang & Olufsen audio subsystem and optional mobile broadband (4G LTE or 5G). The ZBook Firefly 16 G9 weighs from 1.8kg (3.97lbs).