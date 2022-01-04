Why you can trust ZDNet
Invoxia announces a Smart Dog Collar for tracking your pet's health and location

At CES 2022, the company said the new collar will track your dog's location, heart rate, breathing rate, and more.

app-smart-dog-collar.jpg

Invoxia's Smart Dog Collar and app. 

 Image: Invoxia

Invoxia already has a healthy lineup of products that rely on GPS or the Helium network to help track everyday items. And on Monday, Invoxia announced the company is expanding its lineup to include a Smart Dog Collar. 

Not only will the collar help you track down a lost dog, but Invoxia also added several features that will monitor several of your dog's health metrics. 

For example, the Smart Dog Collar can measure the dog's heart rate and measure respiratory rate. Invoxia uses a series of radar sensors and artificial intelligence in order to take the readings. Those readings are then synced to the companion app, along with statistics about your dog's daily activity such as walking, running, scratching, eating, drinking, barking, and resting. 

In addition to keeping tabs on your dog's health, the smart collar can track their location at all times using a combination of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and LTE. Invoxia even built a buzzer into the collar so you can prompt it to make a sound if the dog is nearby but you can't see it. 

It'll be interesting to see what battery life is like on the Invoxia Smart Dog Collar. I've tested a few collars over the years, and battery life has been an issue on all of them. The only exception has been the Whistle Switch , which offers many of these same features -- save for heart and respiratory tracking -- and an amazing battery life. 

Photos of the collar make it look fairly big, but I'm unfortunately not attending CES in person this year and can't confirm that.

The Invoxia Smart Dog Collar will launch later this summer for $99. There will be a monthly subscription, which Invoxia currently estimates will cost $12.99 per month.

