CES 2022 to require proof of vaccination from attendees

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that it will demand attendees of the Jan 5, 2022 CES conference show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entry.

CTA CEO Gary Shapiro said vaccines were the "best hope" for ending the pandemic and added that the organization wanted to play a part in encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas," Shapiro said.

For those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, the CTA said it will accept proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative. The CTA will also follow whatever local guidelines and regulations are in place at the time.

In a statement, the association said it would create a digital event that will run alongside the in-person event as well.

Many organizations, businesses, workplaces and events are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain entry as the Delta variant of the virus continues to spread widely. Google and Microsoft recently announced plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, vendors and guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US as of September 2021.

Despite the massive increase in COVID-19 cases across the US, vaccination numbers have stalled since the beginning of the summer. There is also a thriving market that has emerged for fake COVID-19 vaccination verifications or cards.

Some events have faced backlash for not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations including the recent Black Hat cybersecurity conference that took place earlier this month in Las Vegas. The Def Con conference that took place right after did demand attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The CES technology conference features the latest technology samples and is generally attended by thousands of companies, major brands and startups. This year, there will be keynotes from General Motors CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

The conference will run from Jan 5 to Jan 8.