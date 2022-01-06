CES 2022: You can now try Visible's network for free before making the switch

Image: Visible

Visible on Thursday announced a new service that allows potential customers to try the prepaid carrier's service and network coverage for free.

Visible's new free trial service adds a second line of service to your phone using an eSIM, providing you with a phone number and Visible service that you can use to call, text, or browse the web. You have 15 days to test Visible's network before the trial expires. At that point, you can either sign up for service and keep your new number or port your existing number to Visible.

Visible uses Verizon's network, so if you're familiar with its coverage in your area, you should have a good idea of what to expect from Visible. But it's a good idea to take advantage of the free trial to ensure the service works as it should.

The offering isn't a new idea for wireless carriers -- T-Mobile does something similar with its Test Drive offering that lasts 30 days.

To sign up for service, you'll need to visit visible.com/free-trial. There you'll check to see if your phone is compatible with the service and be guided through adding the eSIM number to your phone. It looks like the trial is limited to the iPhone, with support for the iPhone SE 2020 , iPhone XR , iPhone XS , and XS Max , and all iPhone 11 , iPhone 12 , and iPhone 13 models.

Visible's monthly service costs $25 a month when you join a Party to share the cost of the monthly bill -- sometimes with complete strangers.