There seems to have been two big shifts regarding wearables in the past year. First, the focus on women's health that we saw, namely with the Apple Watch 8. And second, the move away from smartwatches to a more compact smart ring to track vitals and activity, Oura, the most notable.
Enter the Evie Ring. It's the brain child of California-based health solution company, Movano Health, and just combined wearable health's two biggest conceptual fronts into reality.
Specifically designed for women, the Evie Ring can monitor resting heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature variability, SpO2, menstrual and ovulation cycle, and sleep stages and duration.
Movano says the intention of the "actionable insights" is to help women understand the "why" behind what they're feeling, and claims the Evie Ring can even "mood track." Of course, the Evie also offers a typical fitness wearable activity profile, showing your total steps taken, continuous movement stats, and calorie output.
Users can access all of this data via a mobile app, much like Oura's current platform. Unlike Oura, however, users won't have to pay a monthly subscription fee to leverage the health data.
Movano Health is also planning on seeking FDA (Federal Drug Administration) clearance for the Evie Ring.
"As a medical device, Evie will go beyond the status quo of other wearables on the market, and we believe it has the power to transform women's lives and overall health," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health.
On top of seeking FDA status, Movano also plans to file for the wearable to be a licensed pulse oximeter -- a status other trackers can't currently claim -- following a successful 2022 trial that concluded the ring's SpO2 and heart rate readings were aligned with FDA's accuracy standards.
The ring is set to launch sometime in 2023. But, Movano is giving CES attendees a hands-on look and demonstration this week.
The Evie will be available in sizes 5-11 and in three different polished aluminum finishes. The company also expects the ring will cost under $300 with no added fees.