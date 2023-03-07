ChatGPT is coming to Slack. Here's how to access it

Slack

On Tuesday, Salesforce announced that it has teamed up with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT's advanced AI technology to its Slack platform.

The ChatGPT app for Slack will optimize how professionals communicate with each other and help them save a precious business resource -- time.

The app, built by OpenAI on the Slack platform, will include various features to help speed up the message writing and reading process for users.

Slack users will be able to harness the writing capabilities ChatGPT has become known for to access AI assistance to draft messages in seconds.

Users will also be able to get caught up with their latest conversations at the click of a button with an AI-generated custom summary. The summaries will be available for both channels and threads, to stay informed on the go.

Lastly, the app will feature an in-app research portal. On Slack, users will be able to access ChatGPT's research capabilities to facilitate crafting well-informed messages without having to leave the app or use a search engine.

The collaboration is currently undergoing beta testing and not yet available to the public.

However, there is a OpenAI Slack app waitlist you can use to sign up for to request access to get beta testing access. To be considered for early access, the form asks you to share your intended use case for the OpenAI Slack app.