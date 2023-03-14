How to use ChatGPT to build your resume

June Wan/ZDNET

Whether you are on the search for your first job out of college or have been in the game for decades, there is one thing we can all agree on -- the job search is a tedious process.

As if finding a job that aligns with your qualifications and expectations wasn't difficult enough, you also have to sum up all of your professional experiences and strengths into one application.

That application consists of many moving parts such as references, experiences, a cover letter, creative portfolio, and the most intimidating one for some -- the CV or resume.

Well, now ChatGPT is here to help make the resume building process a breeze.

How ChatGPT can help your job application process

You can use ChatGPT to help you generate ideas and bullet points for your role from scratch, or to refine and optimize your current bullet points that may not be hitting the mark. Beyond bullet points, it can help you answer questions about putting together your resume and best practices. Here is how to get started.

Side note: If you have access to Bing Chat, it could serve as a great assistant too for this process too because it has all the same capabilities as ChatGPT but with access to the internet.

1. Choose a resume template ChatGPT will help you with all of the resume on the text, but before you can add that in, you will need to pick a template. The program you are using to write the resume on -- such as Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and Canva -- will likely have a resume template already. Also: 5 ways to use chatbots to make your life easier A quick Google search for resume templates will also bring you to hundreds of editable templates you can import into your program of choice. I recommend picking one that best represents you and your needs.

2. Sign into ChatGPT Screenshot: Maria Diaz/ZDNET You will then want to visit OpenAI's ChatGPT homepage and sign in or create an account. It is free to use so the sign up process is simple, requiring no credit cards or obscure information.

3. Add text Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET If you want ChatGPT to generate text for your resume from scratch, all you have to do is ask it to. Whether you want it to generate your professional summary or an individual bullet, ask it directly. For example I asked ChatGPT, "Can you write a short, professional resume summary about my role as a tech reporter?" Within seconds it did, as seen by the photo. Also: How to use ChatGPT to help you write Although ChatGPT is more than capable of coming up with content that is ready to be copied and pasted into a resume, you should tweak the text so that it is personalized to your actual experience and also looks less written by a robot. At the end of the day, employers want to learn about what makes you unique and without your assistance, the chatbot will only have access to generic prompts about your role.

4. Use ChatGPT to revamp your own text Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET Whether you decided to take a stab at filling out the template yourself before using ChatGPT's assistance or have an existing resume you want to enhance, ChatGPT is a great resource for polishing up your text. All you have to do is copy and paste your own text and ask ChatGPT to make it better. Also: The best AI chatbots: ChatGPT and other interesting alternatives to try For example, I asked ChatGPT, "Can you make this resume bullet sound better: I write stories about technology". Within seconds, it whipped out a way more elaborate bullet point that incorporated a professional tone and made that simple sentence more complex, as seen by the photo. Once you get your result, you can always tell ChatGPT to tweak it further with prompts like, "Make it shorter" or "Can you include [additional details]".

FAQs

How much does it cost to have ChatGPT write your resume?



ChatGPT is currently free to use regardless of what you use it for, which includes resume building assistance.

How can ChatGPT help me with my resume?



ChatGPT can generate text for different parts of your resume including your professional summary and individual bullet points for each experience. The chatbot can also help enhance your current resume by optimizing your current text. If you have any questions about how to format your resume and what to include, ChatGPT is able to give you some answers.

What should a resume include?

Ideally, you want a resume to highlight all of the accomplishments of your career. This can include any educational, professional, and leadership experiences that are meaningful to you. You also want to include as much detail of your unique experiences to make you stand out among other applicants.