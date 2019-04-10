China could soon ban cryptocurrency mining: Report

× screen-shot-2018-02-06-at-13-28-57.jpg

China is looking to ban cryprocurrency mining, with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) proposing new laws that considers cryptocurrency mining facilities a waste of resources and adding to pollution.

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, the rules come by way of amendments to its guidance for adjustments to the nation's industrial structure, including categories that are encouraged, restricted, and eliminated.

The report says that although the new list is under public consultation until May 7, cryptocurrency mining was included among sectors to be eliminated immediately.

China is where most of the world's cryptocurrency mining farms are located.

China in late 2017 had clamped down on cryptocurrency trading and financial deals away from the central bank by banning Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

At the time, the Chinese central bank said that ICOs are "essentially a non-approved illegal open financing behaviour, suspected of illegal sale tokens, illegal securities issuance and illegal fund-raising, financial fraud, pyramid schemes, and other criminal activities".

It has since banned cryptocurrency trading altogether, forcing companies to take their operations elsewhere.

While some cryptocurrencies are legitimate, many have turned out to be scams, leaving investors out of pocket by millions of dollars. Many threat actors and fraudsters are also operating malicious websites masquerading as legitimate cryptocurrency exchanges.

It has forced regulatory bodies -- and even social media and search engine giants -- around the world to wave the ban hammer on cryptocurrencies.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), for example, has cautioned the public to understand the risks before investing in cryptocurrencies, announcing previously it would step in to regulate the offer or use of digital tokens if these involved products regulated under the country's Securities and Futures Act.

While Japan said it would be imposing strict standards on cryptocurrency exchanges seeking to register in the country.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is also serious about its financial scam ban, stopping several proposed ICOs and issuing guidance on how to avoid falling into the trap of ponzi-like crypto schemes.

South Korea however, announced that it would not ban cryptocurrency trading and will increase transparency of transactions. This is despite government's initial concerns about the risks of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The South Korean government has since raided and arrested executives of some cryptocurrency exchanges suspected for fraud.

RELATED COVERAGE

Cryptocurrency: Reasons to be skeptical (TechRepublic)

When it comes to cryptocurrency, let the buyer beware and be aware, says TechRepublic's Brandon Vigliarolo.

New ransomware strain is locking up Bitcoin mining rigs in China

Ransomware threatens to overheat and destroy mining rigs if victims don't infect 1,000 other devices or don't pay a 10 Bitcoin ransom.

Cryptocurrency mining malware is the number one malware menace - again

Cryptojackers like CoinHive top Check Point's 'most wanted' malware list – but Smoke Loader's first entry points to what might be to come.

Nvidia wants GPUs reserved for those who need it, not those mining ether

The processing power Nvidia's GPUs are capable of has made them a useful tool for those dealing in ether, but the company's CEO would prefer the GPUs be kept for use in areas such as gaming or high-performance computing.