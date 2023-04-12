China follows in US footsteps, seeks public opinion on draft AI laws

China has released a new draft regulation that it says is necessary to ensure the safe development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as Chat GPT.

While it supports the innovative use of AI algorithms to improve user experience and access to information, the growth of such applications can lead to abuse. Emphasis should be placed on such tools and data resources to be used safely and reliably, said the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

Regulations were needed to drive a healthy and sustainable development of generative AI algorithms, said the government agency, as it published the draft laws on its website.

Under the proposed rules. operators will be required to send their applications to regulators for "safety reviews" before offering the services to the public, according to a report by state-owned media Global Times. They also are not to use AI algorithms and data to engage in unfair competition.

The CAC's draft laws further establish guidelines to which generative Ai services must adhere, such as the types of content such applications can generate. These will ensure the accuracy of information and prevent the spread of false information, the regulator said.

The draft laws are open for public feedback until May 10.

The move comes a day after the US government said it was seeking public input on AI accountability. The US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said the feedback would guide policies that support AI audits, risk and safety assessments, certifications, and tools to establish trust in AI systems.

"Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms. For these systems to reach their full potential, companies and consumers need to be able to trust them," said NTIA's administrator Alan Davidson.

Submissions for feedback to the NTIA will close on June 10.

Efforts from China and the US to gain some control come as interest in generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT, continues to grow. Key players from both markets including the likes of Tencent, Alibaba, Google, and Microsoft are offering or integrating the AI model into their products.

Alibaba Cloud just yesterday unveiled its large language AI platform, called Tongyi Qianwen, which currently is available to customers in China for beta testing and as an API to developers. The AI model also will be integrated with Alibaba's enterprise applications and tapped to power its products and services, including its online collaboration workplace platform DingTalk as well as smart voice assistant, Tmall Genie.

RELATED COVERAGE