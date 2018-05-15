Chuwi looks to crowdfunding for its new HiGame mini PC

(Image: Chuwi)

Chuwi, known for its tablets and PCs, like the Corebook and the SurBook, has recently been offering discounts for early backers of its products on Indiegogo.

Its latest venture -- the HiGame mini PC -- is a compact device with overall dimensions of 173 x 158 x 73mm.

It is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core I7-8709G, which makes it suitable for both gamers and desktop workers. The HiGame will also come with a Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics card and 8GB DDR4 RAM that is upgradeable to 256GB.

Chuwi is positioning this both as a consumer play for gamers and an enterprise workstation suitable for graphics designers to work on cinema 4D and rendering-type projects. Chuwi said that the mini PC is an ultra-compact workstation, designed to be portable.

The HiGame will shortly available on Indiegogo, but early bird backers can take advantage of up to 38-percent discount for early bird backers.

The core I7-8709G with Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD version will be available on Indiegogo for $999 instead of recommended retail price (RRP) of $1,299, and the I7-8709G Core I5-8305G with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics, 8GB RAM+128GB SSD version is offered at $1,299 instead of the retail price of $1,499.

The HiGame will be live on Indiegogo for general backers in late May or early June 2018. It could be a game-changer for workers who want to take their workstations home with them.

