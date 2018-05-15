Chuwi looks to crowdfunding for its new HiGame mini PC

Chuwi has released its next-generation compact mini PC with desktop performance to Indiegogo.

Chuwi, known for its tablets and PCs, like the Corebook and the SurBook, has recently been offering discounts for early backers of its products on Indiegogo.

Its latest venture -- the HiGame mini PC -- is a compact device with overall dimensions of 173 x 158 x 73mm.

It is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core I7-8709G, which makes it suitable for both gamers and desktop workers. The HiGame will also come with a Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics card and 8GB DDR4 RAM that is upgradeable to 256GB.

Chuwi is positioning this both as a consumer play for gamers and an enterprise workstation suitable for graphics designers to work on cinema 4D and rendering-type projects. Chuwi said that the mini PC is an ultra-compact workstation, designed to be portable.

The HiGame will shortly available on Indiegogo, but early bird backers can take advantage of up to 38-percent discount for early bird backers.

The core I7-8709G with Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD version will be available on Indiegogo for $999 instead of recommended retail price (RRP) of $1,299, and the I7-8709G Core I5-8305G with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics, 8GB RAM+128GB SSD version is offered at $1,299 instead of the retail price of $1,499.

The HiGame will be live on Indiegogo for general backers in late May or early June 2018. It could be a game-changer for workers who want to take their workstations home with them.

