Cisco adds support for Apple AirPlay to Webex Room, Desk, and Board series devices

Image: Cisco

The next time you need to share your Apple device's display with coworkers or clients on a Webex device during a meeting, give Apple's AirPlay feature a try.

The new feature, announced on Tuesday, will allow iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to share and display their screen a Webex Room, Desk and Board series device using AirPlay. (The addition of AirPlay isn't ready quite yet, with the anticipated launch date currently set for June 2022.)

For added security, administrators can require a PIN during the initial AirPlay connection, or every time someone tries to connect to the Webex device via AirPlay.

Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration, had this to say about the new feature: "Hybrid work is all about empowering people on their terms. I'm thrilled to further our collaboration with Apple to embrace just that -- we're helping customers use AirPlay with Webex devices to easily share content to create magical experiences."

As for Apple's take on the addition of AirPlay to Webex series devices, Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of enterprise and education marketing, said, "At Apple, we build products to enrich people's lives and help them do their best work. With AirPlay built into iPhone, iPad, and Mac, now combined with the latest enhancements to Webex devices, it's even easier to instantly and securely share your screen or a video in a Webex meeting. Our collaboration with Cisco has been focused on making work better for our users, and using AirPlay with WebEx is a great example of that."

Here's a quick video showing AirPlay being used in various settings, including at home listening to music on the Webex Desk Mini.