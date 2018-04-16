Cisco brings new email security services to its AMP endpoint platform

Cisco is updating its AMP endpoint security platform with new email security services, and expanded capabilities designed to protect employee devices from ransomware, cryptomining, and fileless malware.

AMP for Endpoint combines prevention, detection and response technologies using Cisco's threat-centric security architecture. Released in 2016, the platform is pitched as a replacement for ineffective protection-only technologies.

With the latest updates, Cisco is adding new detection and protection mechanisms to block fileless attacks and ramsomware execution before propagation.

Cisco is also releasing a new cloud application built into the endpoint console that offers visual representation of a compromise spanning from endpoints to network to cloud. Dubbed Cisco Visibility, the app combines data from Talos, Cisco Umbrella, Threat Grid, AMP, and other sources with internal security data in an effort to simplify investigations and reduce incident triage and remediation times.

Meanwhile, Cisco has inked an OEM agreement with Agari to market and sell new services that enhance its email security product. The new email security services include domain protection and advanced phishing protection.

Cisco is also expanding its partnership with ConnectWise to offer managed service providers (MSP) a way to sell Cisco security services as a part of their portfolio.

"We deliver greater employee protection using cloud-delivered defense against threats hosted on the Internet," said Jeff Reed, SVP of product for Cisco's security business group. "Cisco is also now one of the few organizations paving theway toward eliminating email identity deception. Through our expanded partnership, investments, and technology innovations, we are committed to delivering to our customers the best email and endpoint protection."