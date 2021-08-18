Cisco Enterprise certification training deal: Turbocharge your career for just $50

StackCommerce

Technology will be creating literally millions of jobs over the next several years, and it's already clear that finding workers to fill them is going to be a problem. Since Cisco has managed to grow even while in an economic downturn, now would be a great time for anyone who has implemented and administered Cisco solutions for as little as a year to turbocharge their career with the heavy-duty certifications covered in The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle.

Since the prior CCNA certification is now obsolete, you can just take a single exam instead of several tests covering a variety of topics. The "Cisco CCNA 200-301" course will help you obtain the networking certification that is currently standard in the industry.

Once you've mastered the skills covered in the CCNA certification, you can start moving into more specialized areas. Exam 300-410 covers implementing and troubleshooting all of the services and technologies involved in advanced routing procedures. The "Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENARSI" course will prepare you for that exam. For Exam 300-420, you'll need to know how to design the network architecture found in Cisco enterprise networks and the "Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENSLD" class will have you confident in those skills by the time it's finished.

The "Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENCOR" course provides you with all of the information and skills you'll need in order to pass Exam 350-401. That includes how to implement the core Cisco technologies found in enterprise networks. This class was particularly popular with students, they gave it an impressive 4.48 out of 5 stars average rating.

That's not surprising, as major tech corporations trust iCollege for the training of their employees. The company has employees in the U.S. and India, as well as its home base in South Africa, but its customers are from over 120 countries.

