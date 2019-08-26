Cisco to acquire CloudCherry to bolster contact center portfolio

Cisco on Monday announced that it plans to acquire CloudCherry to bolster its Contact Center portfolio. CloudCherry -- which happens to be one of Cisco Investments' portfolio companies -- makes a customer experience management platform that uses predictive analytics to derive insights for contact center agents. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CloudCherry's open API platform aims to help companies correlate factors that impact customer experience, in real time, using predictive analytics. The idea is to help agents close the feedback loop and improve customer loyalty and satisfaction while also up-selling and cross-selling when appropriate.

Cisco said the deal will close in the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 year, with all of CloudCherry's employees moving over to Cisco's Contact Center Solutions business.

"With CloudCherry, we're augmenting our contact center portfolio with advanced analytics, rich customer journey mapping and sophisticated survey capabilities that all our customers can use -- whether they're using Webex Contact Center in the cloud, or our hosted and on-premises solutions," Vasili Triant, VP and GM of Cisco Contact Center Solutions, wrote in a blog post.

